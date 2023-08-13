Whatever Happened To Honey Bunchies After Shark Tank?

Family-run businesses make for some of the most emotionally engrossing stories on "Shark Tank," and Honey Bunchies was no exception. The Colorado-based company creates snack bars primarily made of honey and topped with nuts and sunflower kernels. They offer a variety of flavors and most are gluten, dairy, and soy-free.

The business is mainly operated by Kendra Bennett, who was inspired by a recipe created by her parents. Her father served in Vietnam where he had a largely unhealthy diet and became hyperglycemic. Bennett's mother devised a healthy alternative which, over 30 years later, her father tried to recreate. In the process, he developed the recipe that would go on to birth Honey Bunchies and the business was launched in 2010. The name was inspired from the nicknames that Bennett's parents gave each other.

The idea would eventually grow into a full-on family operation. Bennett's brother helped manage production, while her mother, cousins, and uncles came on board to provide their services. They went from door-to-door with a cooler to scout out potential buyers, eventually finding their first retail outlet in 2013 before expanding to more locations within Colorado. What ultimately kept Kendra and her family going was their burning optimism, with visions of the product becoming a big time brand. With some promising opportunities under her belt, she appeared on "Shark Tank" to find out how to make that vision become a reality.