Hallmark: Which '90s Child Star Has Starred In The Most Movies For The Network?

Feel-good moments and familiar faces — both are synonymous with Hallmark movies, which continue to offer hometown comfort while repeatedly casting the same actors, making them staples of Hallmark's channels. Those include Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, and Kellie Martin, who all have fanbases that started way before their Hallmark days. Each is known for her career as a child star back in the 1990s, and one of them has the most Hallmark credits to her name.

When comparing the credits of Chabert, Bure, and Martin, it is Chabert who has starred in the most Hallmark movies, with her current total coming in at 37 roles, including two that are upcoming. The popular "Haul Out the Holly" is getting a sequel during the 2023 holiday season, and it will share the holiday schedule with Chabert's other upcoming film, "A Merry Scottish Christmas," featuring her "Party of Five" co-star Scott Wolf. Chabert rose to fame playing violin prodigy Claudia Salinger, Bailey's (Wolf) youngest sister on the hit family drama, and she has continued to command the small screen through her many Hallmark appearances.

Like Chabert, Bure and Martin each saw success on family shows in the 1990s, with Bure playing D.J. Tanner on "Full House" and Martin playing Becca Thatcher on "Life Goes On." But their Hallmark credits fall short of Chabert's number, with Bure starring in 30 films and Martin starring in 16, according to Hallmark. No new Hallmark projects are on the horizon for Bure, who left Hallmark to go to Great American Family in 2022.

As for Chabert, she has a few reasons why she keeps coming back to the channel.