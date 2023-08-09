Spider-Man's MCU May Be Very Different After Madame Web Hints Sydney Sweeney

Amongst the plethora of Spider-Man content slated to hit the big screen is the upcoming "Madame Web." There aren't many publicized details out there regarding this installment of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but even in these early stages, the film's stars are dropping hints about bigger things to come.

"Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" star Sydney Sweeney is set to star in "Madame Web" as Julia Carpenter and her web-spinning alter ego Spider-Woman. While recently speaking with Variety, Sweeney shared further insight on the film, claiming that it will differ from what most audiences expect from a superhero film. At one point, the actress was asked if she would like to see her character be involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. She responded modestly, "Yes." Similarly, she replied with a shrug when questioned about any standalone "Spider-Woman" films in development.

Sweeney's tight-lipped responses are understandable, as stars of such blockbuster franchises could receive major consequences for leaking future plans. But it's not too hard to imagine why there could be fire to go with this smoke. In recent years, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have been blurring the lines between their various Spider-Man shared universes. As the buildup continues to escalate, it's easy to imagine how these seeds could grow into something spectacular.