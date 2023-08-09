Spider-Man's MCU May Be Very Different After Madame Web Hints Sydney Sweeney
Amongst the plethora of Spider-Man content slated to hit the big screen is the upcoming "Madame Web." There aren't many publicized details out there regarding this installment of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but even in these early stages, the film's stars are dropping hints about bigger things to come.
"Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" star Sydney Sweeney is set to star in "Madame Web" as Julia Carpenter and her web-spinning alter ego Spider-Woman. While recently speaking with Variety, Sweeney shared further insight on the film, claiming that it will differ from what most audiences expect from a superhero film. At one point, the actress was asked if she would like to see her character be involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. She responded modestly, "Yes." Similarly, she replied with a shrug when questioned about any standalone "Spider-Woman" films in development.
Sweeney's tight-lipped responses are understandable, as stars of such blockbuster franchises could receive major consequences for leaking future plans. But it's not too hard to imagine why there could be fire to go with this smoke. In recent years, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have been blurring the lines between their various Spider-Man shared universes. As the buildup continues to escalate, it's easy to imagine how these seeds could grow into something spectacular.
All of Spider-Man's movie universes are on a collision course
When Sony and Marvel came to an agreement after briefly splitting due to a co-financing dispute, it became apparent that there was potential for both shared universes to collide. On an interview with Variety, Marvel Studios head Kevin Fiege shared, "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."
Since then, we've seen these worlds move closer and closer together. The mid-credits scene of 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" saw the titular Spidey antagonist (Tom Hardy) watching the Daily Bugle's report about Spider-Man's identity, revealed at the end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Fiege confirmed that the scene had involvement from both the Sony and Marvel teams.
Months later, in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote appeared in another mid-credits scene, being transported back to their universe by Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell. In 2022's "Morbius," Vulture (Michael Keaton) is summoned to Michael Morbius' (Jared Leto) world, where he proposes that they form a team. Even this year's animated "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" hints at some connections, as the Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) briefly visits Venom's universe.
Knowing Marvel's knack for worldbuilding, these little details are bound to add up to more than occasional cameos. It may take some time before we see the outcome of these hints, but rest assured, something major is swinging our way.