Whatever Happened To Boost Oxygen After Shark Tank?

With their business Boost Oxygen, entrepreneurs Rob Neuner and Mike Grice look to bring a breath of fresh air to the health and wellness industry. The company produces a specialized canister that contains 95% oxygen. The air we breathe is only 21% oxygen and 78% nitrogen. From hikers and sports athletes to seniors and individuals suffering from respiratory conditions, Boost Oxygen provides a beneficial solution that enhances performance.

Neuner started the business in 2007. He worked as a beer distributor throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, primarily stationed in European countries such as the Czech Republic. The entrepreneur discovered supplemental oxygen's benefits during his time in Prague while dealing with jet lag. When returning to the United States, he brought the concept with him, aiming to unlock its nationwide potential. His aim with the company, alongside CCO Mike Grice, was to make the product widely available to all consumers while educating them on the value that supplemental oxygen provides.

Since then, the team began to see rapid growth, gaining a substantial share of the marketplace and some notable partnerships. After these significant strides, the team felt it was time to scale their business how they always envisioned. And to make that vision a reality, they needed to get a boost of their own from a shark.