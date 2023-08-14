Whatever Happened To Boost Oxygen After Shark Tank?
With their business Boost Oxygen, entrepreneurs Rob Neuner and Mike Grice look to bring a breath of fresh air to the health and wellness industry. The company produces a specialized canister that contains 95% oxygen. The air we breathe is only 21% oxygen and 78% nitrogen. From hikers and sports athletes to seniors and individuals suffering from respiratory conditions, Boost Oxygen provides a beneficial solution that enhances performance.
Neuner started the business in 2007. He worked as a beer distributor throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, primarily stationed in European countries such as the Czech Republic. The entrepreneur discovered supplemental oxygen's benefits during his time in Prague while dealing with jet lag. When returning to the United States, he brought the concept with him, aiming to unlock its nationwide potential. His aim with the company, alongside CCO Mike Grice, was to make the product widely available to all consumers while educating them on the value that supplemental oxygen provides.
Since then, the team began to see rapid growth, gaining a substantial share of the marketplace and some notable partnerships. After these significant strides, the team felt it was time to scale their business how they always envisioned. And to make that vision a reality, they needed to get a boost of their own from a shark.
What happened to Boost Oxygen on Shark Tank?
Boost Oxygen was featured on "Shark Tank" Season 11, where Rob Neuner and Mike Grice seek an investment of $1 million for a 5% equity stake. The team starts by demonstrating the product, which the sharks follow by using their provided samples.
The panel is stunned by their valuation and immediately inquires about their sales. The company expects to bring in $6.4 million by the end of 2019. In 2018, they made $705,000 in profits and expect about $1.5 million this year. While Boost Oxygen does have some competitors, the team has a 95% hold of the market share within the United States. Their plan with the investment is to expand their staff. Distributors and brokers currently handle their sales Neuner and Grice want more control in that area. Additionally, they see the product's potential as an impulse purchase item in the larger retail space.
The sharks are mixed on this notion. Rohan Oza doesn't believe average consumers will understand its usefulness without additional education efforts. Barbara Corcoran states that her husband found the product helpful and that putting it in retail is the right decision, although she still goes out. Despite admiring their success, Lori Grenier and Mark Cuban don't feel like the business is right for them. Kevin O'Leary offers the $1 million as a loan at 9% interest along with 7.5% equity. The guys talk him down to keep the interest at 7.5% and the equity at 6.25%. Despite the compromise, Mr. Wonderful still worked his magic on Boost Oxygen.
Boost Oxygen after Shark Tank
Boost Oxygen was featured on a Season 13 update segment from "Shark Tank," where they shared the significant progress made in the 18 months since their initial appearance on the show. The company doubled its retail locations from 4,000 to 8,000 nationwide, including Kroger, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Walgreens, alongside various small-scaled local retailers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Boost donated to the Connecticut Food Bank to provide students with proper nutrition. Over this period, their sales skyrocketed to $15 million. Following the update segment, they got another taste of the "Shark Tank" effect, as a record number of visitors flocked to their website and social media platforms.
Kevin O'Leary's presence was instrumental in educating the public on the product's benefits through various promotional videos. In the aforementioned update segment, O'Leary shared his satisfaction with the company and their progress. "Boost Oxygen is one of these deals that you say to yourself, 'Why didn't I think of that?'" he said. "People have learned about it all across America. The brand is becoming one of the best out there ... I see this company being huge in two years."
In unused footage from the update segment uploaded to Boost Oygen's YouTube channel, the team shared that the pandemic was beneficial for them as customers became aware of supplemental oxygen's advantages. O'Leary helped them boost their online sales, resulting in explosive demand. In 2021, they opened a 10,000-square-foot facility and announced plans to open an even larger space in 2022 in their efforts to increase production.
Is Boost Oxygen still in business?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a place that doesn't sell Boost Oxygen nowadays. They are available online through their website and Amazon. Boost Oxygen's lineup can also be found in nearly every major retailer, such as CVS, Walmart, Lowes, ACE, and many more. They recently became available at over 1,000 Publix Super Markets throughout the Southern United States. They've also made great strides internationally, with distributors in 30 countries, including Prague, Germany, Singapore, and South Africa. Customers can opt into their recent subscription program that offers monthly deliveries of four, six, or 12 multi-packs with free shipping.
The company has also expanded its product line. O'Leary once again helped promote their new Boost Oxygen Aromas series that offers varieties like Menthol Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Grapefruit. Boost has also continued its many partnerships. They have worked alongside various sports teams, such as the Toronto Blue Jays and San Fransisco 49ers. Additionally, they sponsor the Air Force Academy and the American Red Cross.
Even then, that doesn't scratch the surface of the many who have endorsed their products. Boost has been used by celebrities from Brie Larson to the Kardashians. The product was also featured on "The Simpsons." Even the other sharks are admitted fans, with Daymond John stating, "This could be one of the best deals that I ever missed." Today, Boost is estimated to have a net worth of around $20 million.
What's next for Boost Oxygen?
Boost Oxygen recently made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and it's easy to see why. On top of its widespread success in various endeavors, the business has kept on its earnest mission to educate the world on the benefits supplemental oxygen can provide. They don't plan on stopping until that goal is fully met.
Founder Robert Neuner explained in an interview with Hartford Business that his ultimate vision is to have Boost become as reputable and recognized a household name as possible. "What we are trying to do is become first to the market and also the most trusted [brand]," he stated. "We want to be what Xerox was for copiers, or Kleenex is for tissues."
Throughout many of their promotions, both the founders and investor Kevin O'Leary have compared the expansion of Boost Oxygen to that of Gatorade. Just as many consumers were unaware of the benefits electrolytes provided decades ago, the team believes that Boost Oxygen has the same potential to one day grow into a billion-dollar brand as the public gains an increased understanding of its many offerings. While that may be a far-reaching goal for some companies, Boost has more than proven its merits and is sure to see its desired success as time goes on.