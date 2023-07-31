How Deadliest Catch Cast Members Conjure Up Cameos In Disney's Haunted Mansion

"Deadliest Catch" has built quite a passionate fan base during its nearly 20 years on the air. Now, audiences of Disney's new "Haunted Mansion" film have learned some of its viewers — like the Mariner Ghost (Creek Wilson) — regularly watch the show from beyond. Thanks to the movie's reality TV-binging ghoul, F/V Northwestern Captain Sig Hansen and other stars of the Discovery series make a few cameos throughout "Haunted Mansion."

The first occurs when the Mariner Ghost follows Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield) home following the tour guide's first visit to the mansion. As Ben attempts to watch television, the Mariner Ghost keeps changing the program to "Deadliest Catch," much to Ben's fear and annoyance. Later, when he's needed to help defeat the villainous Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto), the Mariner Ghost is found perched in front of the screen, once again watching his favorite show.

In the end, this sea-loving spirit is finally able to live the Hansen life. As thanks for assisting in the defeat of the Hatbox Ghost, Ben takes the Mariner Ghost to a dock where he's able to steal his very own vessel, cleverly named the F/V Foolish Mortals — a nod to the classic Disney ride.