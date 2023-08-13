Demon Slayer: Which Hashira Doesn't Use A Nichirin Sword?
Though the "Demon Slayer" anime has only been around since 2019, it has already endeared itself to millions of fans and become one of the most popular shonen series in the world. However, due to the show's expansive cast, it can be a bit tough to keep track of all of the characters in the Demon Slayer Corps.
This is largely because there are several Hashira that we have barely had the chance to get to know yet. While Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa/Kira Buckland) and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito (Kengo Kawanishi/Griffin Burns) were given plenty of screen time to distinguish themselves in the latest season of "Demon Slayer," there are still many members of the squad that we don't know so well, like Gyomei Himejima (Tomokazu Sugita/Crispin Freeman).
However, it would seem that we're about to get to know the Stone Hashira a lot better in Season 4 of the anime series. The only Hashira who doesn't wield a Nichirin sword, Gyomei is set to train Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar) in the upcoming Hashira Training Arc and will likely be showing off his unique flail-type weapon along the way.
Gyomei is a force to be reckoned with, even without a sword
In the lore of "Demon Slayer," demons can only be effectively killed by a substance called Nichirin. This is why the Swordsmith Village, which makes the weapons for the Demon Slayer Corps, is so pivotal in Season 3. However, the weapons that the village makes are not always swords, as we saw with Mitsuri's whip-like blade's debut in the latest batch of episodes.
Still, Gyoemi's weapon is even more unique. The Stone Hashira fights with a special flail that consists of a spiked ball and an ax blade, with a chain connecting the two. While this might come across as something of a surprising weapon choice considering how central sword-based combat has been to the series, Gyomei is incredibly dangerous when he wields his weapon of choice.
While fans of the anime have yet to see the Stone Hashira in action, they can rest assured that when they do see him in combat in Season 4 of "Demon Slayer," they will also see why he's one of the most deadly and effective warriors of all, and how his strength can even pose a threat to the likes of Upper One Kokushibo (Ryotaro Okiayu/Jonah Scott) and Demon King Muzan (Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun).