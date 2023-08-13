Demon Slayer: Which Hashira Doesn't Use A Nichirin Sword?

Though the "Demon Slayer" anime has only been around since 2019, it has already endeared itself to millions of fans and become one of the most popular shonen series in the world. However, due to the show's expansive cast, it can be a bit tough to keep track of all of the characters in the Demon Slayer Corps.

This is largely because there are several Hashira that we have barely had the chance to get to know yet. While Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa/Kira Buckland) and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito (Kengo Kawanishi/Griffin Burns) were given plenty of screen time to distinguish themselves in the latest season of "Demon Slayer," there are still many members of the squad that we don't know so well, like Gyomei Himejima (Tomokazu Sugita/Crispin Freeman).

However, it would seem that we're about to get to know the Stone Hashira a lot better in Season 4 of the anime series. The only Hashira who doesn't wield a Nichirin sword, Gyomei is set to train Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar) in the upcoming Hashira Training Arc and will likely be showing off his unique flail-type weapon along the way.