Why The Conductor From Bullet Train Looks So Familiar To Heroes Fans

When you manage to mix a group of agents, criminals, and assassins together and have them all at odds with one another, you know you've got an entertaining premise. "Bullet Train" offers all of this and more in its quirky, star-studded take on the crime-thriller genre while also adding in a ticking clock and confining the events mainly to a single, inescapable location.

However, considering how many big-name actors are on the roster for "Bullet Train," viewers could be forgiven for missing some of the performers with smaller parts in the film. One of these characters who appears a few times briefly throughout the movie is The Conductor, who is played by Masi Oka.

If that name sounds familiar, it's likely because you saw it on the opening scrawl for nearly every episode of "Heroes." The popular show was all the rage in the mid-to-late '00s before it started to stray and even made household names out of some of its cast members, many of whom look different today. Still, few characters on the NBC series were as likable as geeky time traveler Hiro, who Oka played across all four seasons.