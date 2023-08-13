Why The Conductor From Bullet Train Looks So Familiar To Heroes Fans
When you manage to mix a group of agents, criminals, and assassins together and have them all at odds with one another, you know you've got an entertaining premise. "Bullet Train" offers all of this and more in its quirky, star-studded take on the crime-thriller genre while also adding in a ticking clock and confining the events mainly to a single, inescapable location.
However, considering how many big-name actors are on the roster for "Bullet Train," viewers could be forgiven for missing some of the performers with smaller parts in the film. One of these characters who appears a few times briefly throughout the movie is The Conductor, who is played by Masi Oka.
If that name sounds familiar, it's likely because you saw it on the opening scrawl for nearly every episode of "Heroes." The popular show was all the rage in the mid-to-late '00s before it started to stray and even made household names out of some of its cast members, many of whom look different today. Still, few characters on the NBC series were as likable as geeky time traveler Hiro, who Oka played across all four seasons.
Masi Oka also returned for the legacy series Heroes Reborn
Like Hugo "Hurley" Reyes (Jorge Garcia) on "Lost," Hiro was beloved for being something of an audience surrogate on "Heroes." The one character who is just excited to have superpowers and gets endless joy out of messing around with them for fun, Hiro is also a main source of comic relief in the often dark series.
Masi Oka would go on to reprise the role for four of the thirteen episodes that made up the sequel series, "Heroes Reborn." However, given that the legacy series only lasted for a single season, it's unlikely that Oka will be returning to the role any time in the near future.
Still, the performer has remained somewhat active in the entertainment industry. Oka has also gone on to appear in Netflix's live-action "Death Note" adaptation, the Jason Statham-led shark thriller "The Meg," and CBS' popular police procedural "Hawaii Five-O." in which he has appeared in over 130 episodes over the course of its ten seasons.