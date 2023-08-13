The Boys: The Star Trek Star That Almost Played The Deep

It's pretty much impossible to imagine anyone but Chace Crawford as the gnarly yet bizarrely sympathetic superhero the Deep on Amazon Prime's hit series "The Boys." Perhaps the most downtrodden of Homelander's (Antony Starr) sociopathic lackeys within the Seven, the Deep began the series with Crawford's unique brand of revolting smarminess, something that made the actor a "Gossip Girl" favorite.

It wouldn't be out of line to theorize that his role on the popular CW teen drama lent itself well to playing a superhumanly entitled character like the Deep — though he obviously wasn't the only actor considered for the part. According to The Direct, Ethan Peck revealed at Dragon Con 2022 that he made it pretty far into the casting process.

Peck — now best known for playing the iconic sci-fi character Spock on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" — was asked about some of his most memorable auditions, sharing, "I've had a lot of bad ones and some good ones ... I came pretty close to the role of the Deep in the Boys." But the Deep isn't the only superhero Peck came close to playing.