Who Plays Ben On Friends & What Other Big Roles Has He Landed?

By the emotional series finale of "Friends," there are quite a few additions to the group, including the newborn adopted twins of Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Emma Geller-Green, daughter of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer). However, one youngster holds the title of being the first child born to one of the core six: Ben Geller, son of Ross and his ex-wife Carol Willick (Jane Sibbett).

In early seasons, Ben is played by Michael Gunderson, followed by twins Charles Thomas Allen and John Christopher Allen. Then, from Seasons 6 to 8, when Ben is a bit older, Cole Sprouse takes on the role. Sprouse appears in seven episodes of "Friends," including Season 7, Episode 16 ("The One with the Truth About London"), which sees Rachel teach Ben how to prank Ross.

Sprouse might not have a huge presence on "Friends," but that doesn't mean his resume is lacking major roles, from Adam Sandler's "Big Daddy" and Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" to the CW's "Riverdale."