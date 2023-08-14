Funny Horror Movie Moments That Were Supposed To Be Serious

Horror is a genre defined by themes of terror, existentialism, and dread. Oftentimes to be successful, horror films need to do more than just simply entertain an audience — they also have to find a way to make that audience feel real fear, despite their innate knowledge that they are watching the terror unfold in the safety of a movie theater or their own home. Nonetheless, the best horror films are able to break that barrier and make their imaginary threats feel visceral to the viewers. Because of that, horror films arguably require more extensive suspension of disbelief than most other genres. Horror films attempt to accomplish this in a variety of different ways, such as the use of intense music, gruesome prosthetic effects, or unnerving visuals. The greatest horror films can even scar multiple generations, like "Jaws" or "The Exorcist."

But sometimes horror films don't succeed at their goals to scare people, whether it's due to extremely hokey effects, over-the-top acting, or simply bad writing — all of which can, unfortunately, take away the audience's suspension of disbelief. Furthermore, there are specific scenes from horror films that are meant to be genuinely terrifying but are so ineptly produced that they veer into unintentional comedy instead. In fact, we've rounded up some of the most unintentionally funny scenes from horror films that were attempting to be serious. From bad CG bees and silly exploding sharks, to obviously fake exploding birds and more — we have you covered!