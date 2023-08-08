Batman's New Red Costume Looks Like A Marvel Mash-Up But Its Real Story Is Wilder

Contains spoilers for "Knight Terrors" #3 from DC Comics

In a world where the heroes and villains of the DC Universe have been forcibly put to sleep, Batman and Deadman have merged into a singular hero inside a realm between those left awake and those stuck in a nightmarish slumber.

In DC Comics' "Knight Terrors" crossover event, the new villain Insomnia has emerged, using his incredible powers to force those who stand in the way of pursuing the Nightmare Stone to sleep. As a result, he has been able to sideline some of the most powerful heroes in the DC Universe while bringing their nightmares to life and attacking them from within. With Batman facing Insomnia's dark powers and nearly succumbing to this attack, Boston Brand, aka Deadman, used his powers to possess The Dark Knight in order to protect him from the God of Nightmares.

In "Knight Terrors" #3, Damian Wayne meets with his father and immediately realizes that someone else is in control of his body. When he agrees to fight alongside Deadman and enter limbo, we see Batman and Deadman's connection transform into a joint physical form. And while you'd be forgiven if you thought it was an homage to Marvel's Daredevil at first glance, the combined heroes' new costume actually draws inspiration from both of their classic looks, resulting in an absolutely stellar costume for the sleeping and undead heroes' shared mission.