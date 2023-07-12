Doom Patrol's Robotman Just Transformed Into A Literal Nightmare Monster

Contains spoilers for "Knight Terrors: Zatanna" #1

Cliff Steele has lived a challenging life as a member of DC's Doom Patrol after being transformed into a machine, but in DC Comics' new event, Robotman gets an even more shocking transformation, one that transforms the lovable cyborg hero into a full-blown monster.

In the current "Knight Terrors" crossover event, the villain Insomnia has put the DC Universe to sleep while he searches for a mysterious artifact known as the Nightmare Stone. In the process, multiple heroes, including Robin, Red Hood, and Batman, have come face-to-face with their greatest fears. However, not everyone has been put to sleep by the new, nightmare-inducing villain. Zatanna managed to cast a spell to keep her awake, allowing her to summon a champion to help her take on the Insomnia's minions. As a result, Cliff Steele finds himself called to her side as his robot body prevented him from being impacted by the villain's universe-wide sleep.

But despite being one of the few heroes awake during Insomnia's reign, Steele is still forced to face one of his own biggest fears as he becomes a monster thanks to the supernatural forces chasing the heroes.