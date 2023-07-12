Doom Patrol's Robotman Just Transformed Into A Literal Nightmare Monster
Contains spoilers for "Knight Terrors: Zatanna" #1
Cliff Steele has lived a challenging life as a member of DC's Doom Patrol after being transformed into a machine, but in DC Comics' new event, Robotman gets an even more shocking transformation, one that transforms the lovable cyborg hero into a full-blown monster.
In the current "Knight Terrors" crossover event, the villain Insomnia has put the DC Universe to sleep while he searches for a mysterious artifact known as the Nightmare Stone. In the process, multiple heroes, including Robin, Red Hood, and Batman, have come face-to-face with their greatest fears. However, not everyone has been put to sleep by the new, nightmare-inducing villain. Zatanna managed to cast a spell to keep her awake, allowing her to summon a champion to help her take on the Insomnia's minions. As a result, Cliff Steele finds himself called to her side as his robot body prevented him from being impacted by the villain's universe-wide sleep.
But despite being one of the few heroes awake during Insomnia's reign, Steele is still forced to face one of his own biggest fears as he becomes a monster thanks to the supernatural forces chasing the heroes.
Robotman's transformation ends up being a heroic sacrifice
In "Knight Terrors: Zatanna" #1 (by Dennis Culver, David Baldeon, Rain Beredo, and Pat Brosseau), Zatanna deals with the arrival of the Sleepless Queen and the Sleepless Knights. The supernatural monsters, which take many different forms, are seeking out the Nightmare Stone on behalf of Insomnia. After accidentally summoning Robotman, he and Zatanna head down a secret passageway beneath the Hall of Justice, carrying the sleeping members of Justice League Dark who have been knocked out cold.
The heroes find themselves in an enchanted maze, where they both face off against their former fallen allies, who are actually manifestations of the Sleepless Queen. Zatanna's deceased father, Giovanni Zatara (and his fallen colleagues from the séance that took his life), haunt her, while Robotman is plagued by the undead corpses of Dorothy Spinner, Josh Clay, and his ex-wife, Kate Steele. Zatanna and Robotman work together to take out each other's terrifying nightmares, but just as it seems they've achieved victory against the Sleepless Knights, Robotman is impaled by the Sleepless Queen's magical blade.
While the hit doesn't physically hurt Robotman, since he's effectively just a brain in a robot body, he is "knighted" by the blade, turning him into a terrifying monster. He encourages Zatanna to run as far as she possibly can before the full transformation takes hold. The Sleep Queen notes he's "become a Lord of Rot and Ruin" and christens the changed Robotman as one of the newest members of the Order of Sleepless Knights, giving him the new name of The Rustbringer.
Robotman gets a terrifying new name and role
Robotman's transformation into The Rustbringer happens to be the most frightening version of the iconic Doom Patrol hero ever. His unique armored appearance has been corrupted, making him bigger, stronger, full of spikes, and giving him a vicious face with sharp, pointed teeth. The classic hero's villainous look includes a crown made from his rusty body, allowing his exposed brain to be seen. It's sad to see a hero who has already suffered so many body horror experiences in his life go through such a horrifying ordeal, especially since this one is even more terrible than any he's dealt with in the past.
"Knight Terrors: Zatanna" #2 will see Robotman and the Sleepless Knights continue to chase Zatanna while they try to turn the powerful magic user into their newest knight. In response, the powerful magic user will try to figure out how to awaken the Earth — and its heroes — from its slumber, with the issue's solicitation text teasing that she "must decide whether she's willing to pay [a great magical price] it to save the world."
Can Zatanna save Robotman before his transformation becomes permanent, much less stop the Sleepless Queen, her knights, and Insomnia before they take over the DC Universe? Readers can find out more in "Knight Terrors: Zatanna" #1 from DC Comics, available now through comic book stores and online retailers.