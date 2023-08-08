Only Murders In The Building Season 3: Why Girl Cop Looks So Familiar
"Only Murders in the Building" is finally back for a third season on Hulu, bringing a host of loveable faces old and new. Joining stars and producers Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin (who also co-created the series with John Hoffman) are Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.
Both newcomers were smartly cast to play against type. Streep takes on the role of a meek, amateur theater actor daunted by her first major acting job, and Rudd chews the scenery as Ben Glenroy, an obnoxious and egotistical superhero actor whose murder is all but welcomed by the cast and crew (and was teased at the end of Season 2). But before Ben struck fear into criminals' hearts as the undoubtedly goofy "Cobro," he appeared in the '90s-looking teen sitcom "Girl Cop," starring opposite Caitlin Hammond in the title role.
Hammond has appeared in several recognizable roles in recent years, including a Starz drama, multiple police procedurals, and one of Ryan Murphy's most memorable Netflix series yet.
Caitlin Hammond appeared in Hightown on Starz
2020 marked a shift in Caitlin Hammond's acting career, as she landed a role on the Starz drama "Hightown." It was created by former "Gotham" producer Rebecca Perry Cutter and produced by several Hollywood heavy-hitters, including "Power" showrunner Gary Lennon, Jonathan Littman ("Lucifer"), and Emmy-winner Jerry Bruckheimer.
Hammond played a college student (credited as "Co-Ed") seen dancing with series lead Monica Raymund at a Pride party in the series premiere, "Love You Like a Sister," which was written by Cutter and directed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison ("Black Panther," "Mudbound"). The series follows a federal agent (played by Raymund) who finds herself thrown into the dark world of organized crime and drug trafficking while suffering from narcotics addiction.
The first two seasons of "Hightown" were met with mixed-to-positive reviews from fans and critics. In 2022, it was announced Starz ordered a third season.
She played a grieving sister on FBI: Most Wanted
If you aren't a close follower of crime procedurals, you may be shocked to learn that legendary "Law and Order" creator Dick Wolf has not one, not two, but three crime procedural franchises active as of writing. In addition to his two NBC properties (the "One Chicago" Universe being the second), Wolf launched the "FBI" franchise with CBS — and a 2020 episode of its spinoff featured Caitlin Hammond.
In "FBI: Most Wanted" Season 2, Episode 2 — "EXECUTE," Hammond co-starred as Callie Lewis, a young girl whose brother and parents are tragically killed in a car crash. When that car crash is revealed to have been the work of a hacker controlling the vehicle remotely through the internet, the FBI interviews Callie and investigates her home.
The episode drew an impressive 5.7 million viewers when it aired on November 24, 2020, competing with ABC's "Big Sky" and NBC's "Transplant." In 2022, "FBI: Most Wanted" was renewed for two more seasons, meaning fans can look forward to Season 5 premiering in the not-too-distant future.
She played a potential murder victim on Blue Bloods
In 2022, Caitlin Hammond had a guest role as Grace Spence, a victim on the long-running CBS police drama "Blue Bloods." Starring Tom Selleck, the series follows the Reagan family, a New York City law enforcement dynasty running from patriarch Frank (a police commissioner, played by Selleck) to his youngest son, Jamie (Will Estes).
Hammond appears in Season 12, Episode 17 — "Hidden Motive," in which she plays a supporting part in the week's C-story. While Frank and Jamie are at odds with one another over a controversial political appointment, and Eddie Reagan (Vanessa Ray) and Officer Luis Bandillo (Ian Quinlan) deal with an inflammatory YouTuber, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate what at first appears to be an attempt on a young girl's (Hammond) life. It is eventually revealed that she was the victim of a botched robbery perpetrated by one of her parent's employees. Directed by series regular Bridget Moynahan (who plays ADA Erin Reagan), "Hidden Motive" drew 5.67 million viewers when it aired on April 1, 2022.
She played a country club receptionist on The Watcher
Caitlin Hammond's most recent major credit came via the Ryan Murphy Netflix series "The Watcher," in which she played a receptionist in Episode 5 — "Occam's Razor." Loosely inspired by a 2018 article published by The Cut titled "The Haunting of a Dream House" (written by Reeves Wiederman), "The Watcher" follows the fictional Brannock family after a stalker begins terrorizing them in their newly-purchased mansion.
Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) briefly encounters Hammond's receptionist while trying to investigate the mysterious cancellation of her family's country club membership. Before the two women can resolve the situation, Nora witnesses Karen Calhoun ("The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge) getting cozy with Detective Chamberland (Christopher McDonald). She thus assumes the pair are secretly causing her and her husband's (Bobby Cannavale) woes and redirects her focus.
Despite originally being pitched as a limited series, Netflix ordered a second season. (Note to television producers: if you want your miniseries to get unexpectedly turned into a multi-season prestige drama, apparently hiring Jen Coolidge does the trick).