Marvel Clears Up Captain America's Endgame Time Travel — In An Unexpected Place

Someone at Marvel knows how badly audiences want to see what happens to Captain America (Chris Evans) after "Avengers: Endgame." But instead of signing off on a Disney+ limited series that chronicles Steve's temporal adventures to return the displaced Infinity Stones, they greenlit a stage musical. In 2021, "Rogers: The Musical," a melodic pseudo-biography of the star-spangled man's life and a pointed parody of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton," appeared in "Hawkeye."

The real-world fandom clearly enjoyed it more than Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) because the fake fictional musical transitioned into a real fictional musical the following year, where it was showcased at the D23 Expo. But it didn't end there. "Rogers: The Musical" is now a full-fledged, legitimate production at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure Park, where anyone with Disney money can enjoy it.

The show primarily covers story beats familiar to MCU fans, but it goes one step further to reveal how Steve decides to stay in the past. The moment in question is set after the final battle in "Endgame" and is shared through a song called "End of the Line." An older version of Steve appears to the battle-weary hero and convinces him to keep the Time Stone, wield its power, and rejoin Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in the past. After all, they never got to share that dance.