Whatever Happened To Legacy Shave After Shark Tank?

With a simple product, Michigan-based entrepreneur Mike Gutow sought to flip an entire industry on its head. The product in question is Legacy Shave, a special brush that attaches to the head of shaving cream cans. Unlike the traditional method that sees people pump out unnecessary amounts of gel and rub it on their faces in a way that actually hinders its functionality, the brush helps dispense an economical amount of shaving cream that can then be applied in a more effective manner. The product comes in a one-size-fits-all design that can be applied to men's and women's shaving creams from any manufacturer and of any bottle size.

Nearly 30 years ago, Mike and his brother Dave Gutow wanted to create a better way for their father to shave his face. Together, they developed a prototype using a traditional shaving brush and a clay putty attachment, which proved effective. After developing some more prototypes, however, they lost interest, fearing that they wouldn't be able to compete in the market. Things stayed this way for 20 years, until the death of their father.

While going through his items in the basement, they discovered that while undergoing chemotherapy, their father had made 3,000 more prototypes and had left a note reading, "Don't wait. Life's short. Take the shot." Encouraged by the message and the potential to be on "Shark Tank," they chose to give the business another go. After that, they managed to produce a successful Kickstarter campaign and received widespread media attention. The only place left to bring their idea was to "Shark Tank," which Mike got the chance to do on Season 14 in 2022.