What Justified: City Primeval's Cliff-Hanger Means For The Future

When it comes to bringing shows back after their time in the spotlight, few can claim to have done it better than "Justified: City Primeval." Though the new series may lack its Kentucky roots and many of the cast members and characters that gave the show its original flavor, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is just as effective and entertaining to watch in Detroit as he was in Harlan County.

"Justified: City Primeval" comes packed with just the kinds of twists and turns that one would associate with author Elmore Leonard, whose work inspired both the original series and this reboot. Still, by the end, things are more or less wrapped up, with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) finally taken out of commission and the murder of Judge Alvin Guy (Keith David) essentially solved.

However, "Justified: City Primeval" throws one final wrench into the mix in its final moments as we cut back to an old Bible and a familiar voice sermonizing in jail. This is, of course, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), the longtime antagonist and occasional anti-hero of the original series who promptly makes his escape from prison using his signature charm and wit as currency along the way.