What Justified: City Primeval's Cliff-Hanger Means For The Future
When it comes to bringing shows back after their time in the spotlight, few can claim to have done it better than "Justified: City Primeval." Though the new series may lack its Kentucky roots and many of the cast members and characters that gave the show its original flavor, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is just as effective and entertaining to watch in Detroit as he was in Harlan County.
"Justified: City Primeval" comes packed with just the kinds of twists and turns that one would associate with author Elmore Leonard, whose work inspired both the original series and this reboot. Still, by the end, things are more or less wrapped up, with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) finally taken out of commission and the murder of Judge Alvin Guy (Keith David) essentially solved.
However, "Justified: City Primeval" throws one final wrench into the mix in its final moments as we cut back to an old Bible and a familiar voice sermonizing in jail. This is, of course, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), the longtime antagonist and occasional anti-hero of the original series who promptly makes his escape from prison using his signature charm and wit as currency along the way.
Boyd Crowder is back, but is he enough to bring Raylan back?
As we see in the season finale of "Justified: City Primeval," Boyd Crowder has charmed a prison guard into helping him escape from the long arm of the law once again. Knowing the cold and calculating Boyd, he'll do everything he can to keep a low profile and will have plenty of old contacts he can get in touch with in order to help keep him away from prying eyes.
This is likely the reason why we hear the now-retired Raylan Givens' phone ringing as the limited series comes to a close. After all, no one among the living knows Boyd better than Raylan, with the possible exception of Ava Crowder (Joelle Carter), who was married to the felon for an extended period of time.
For this reason, we can likely expect to see both characters return should "Justified: City Primeval" prove to be popular enough that FX decides to give the world more of our favorite U.S. Marshal. Luckily, for those who do want more, the show does seem to be performing well enough that it could motivate FX to keep it going. However, given the more familiar ground that the series would be covering in a manhunt for Boyd, we could also see a few other familiar faces returning this time around, which will likely be more than enough to stir the excitement of longtime series fans.