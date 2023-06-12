Justified: Walton Goggins' Boyd Was Almost Killed Off In The First Episode

Like Spike (James Marsters) in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" or Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in "Breaking Bad," Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) went on to play such a pivotal role in "Justified" that it's hard to even imagine what the show would look like had he been killed off as originally planned.

All the same, though, Boyd went on to be a central force in the storytelling of "Justified," not just because of the past that he shares with Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) but also because of his ability to switch from friend to foe as the plot required, while still maintaining the bond and begrudging respect that the two characters share.

Still, the plan was for Boyd to die in the series premiere of "Justified," just as his character did in the story by Elmore Leonard, "Fire in the Hole," that inspired the FX crime-drama. However, after test audiences responded strongly to the character, showrunner and creator Graham Yost decided to keep Boyd alive by having him survive the gunshot wound that he received from Raylan at the end of the first episode.