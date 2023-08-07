Does Oppenheimer Have Deleted Scenes? Cillian Murphy's Answer May Surprise You

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is captivating moviegoers as its theatrical run continues, which is far from a surprise. With Nolan at the helm, a stacked cast of A-listers, and a fascinating historical story behind it, it was set up for success long before it debuted on the silver screen. However, one of the big sticking points of the slow-burn drama among many viewers is its massive three-hour runtime. That's a whole lot of movie for one sitting, so much that one has to wonder if Nolan omitted anything at all from the final cut.

According to "Oppenheimer" lead Cillian Murphy, fans aren't missing a single thing when they go to see it. "There's no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies," Murphy told Collider, adding, "The script is the movie. He knows exactly what's going to end up -– he's not fiddling around with it trying to change the story." So, even though three hours may seem like a tasking watch and may lead one to believe that some scenes could be cut out, if you ask Nolan, he'll assert that everything that needs to be present is indeed present.

While "Oppenheimer" may not have any deleted scenes to tack onto it when it releases on Blu-Ray and digital download, Murphy isn't quite correct in his claim that no Nolan movies have deleted scenes.