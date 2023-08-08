Only Murders In The Building: Why One Season 3 Song Sounds Familiar To '90s Kids

The new season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" is sure to have '90s kids nostalgic for a beloved adaptation of a Disney classic.

At the opening of the Season 3 premiere, a young girl (later revealed to be a younger version of Meryl Streep's Broadway hopeful, Loretta Durkin) is entranced by an actor singing on a Broadway stage. Based on the exact song, as well as a set piece depicting Paris' Eifel Tower looming in the background, we can safely assume that the show she's watching is 1962's "No Strings." In addition to debuting at an appropriate date (in real-life, Streep was a young girl when the musical opened on Broadway) and featuring the story of a French woman falling in love with an American man, the show begins with the very song Loretta hears the actor sing: "The Sweetest Sounds."

Originally composed by Richard Rodgers and performed by Diahann Carroll, "The Sweetest Sounds" became a breakout hit that was subsequently covered by a number of popular artists over the years, including Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland. But where it may have found its largest audience — at least among those millennials who watch "Only Murders in the Building" — was in the 1997 made-for-TV film adaptation of "Cinderella."