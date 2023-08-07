Has Grey's Anatomy Been Renewed For Season 21?

Two things in life are certain — death and taxes — but based on how long it's endured already, the existence of "Grey's Anatomy" might be a third thing. Introduced into ABC's schedule as a humble mid-season replacement in 2005, Shonda Rhimes' medical drama centers around the surgical residency of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and has, throughout the years, become the longest-running medical drama in television history and catapulted its cast to stardom. (This is to say nothing of Rhimes herself, who became one of the most sought-after showrunners in Hollywood thanks to the show's overwhelming success). So will "Grey's Anatomy" really just... keep going forever?

It's not impossible, but as of this writing, the show hasn't been renewed for a 21st season just yet. Season 19 ended in the spring of 2023 and with the ongoing double strike pitting actors and writers against major studios, there's not currently any word on when Season 20 might actually air. In March of 2023, ABC officially renewed the series for a landmark 20th season, but beyond that, there's no word about another year at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, though it certainly seems likely that the show will continue as long as its actors and crew want to stick around. So what's the fate of "Grey's Anatomy" going forward? Is Pompeo coming back? Can the show really just keep going and going and going?

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. To learn more about why writers and actors are currently on strike, click here for an up-to-date explainer from our Looper team.