Neil Gaiman Promises Good Omens' Story Will Be Finished (Even If It Isn't Renewed)

Co-author of the original book and TV series creator Neil Gaiman assured fans that he will finish "Good Omens" whether or not Amazon Prime Video picks it up for a third season.

When "Good Omens" Season 1 premiered at the start of 2020, the show served as a televised adaptation of the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett that was first published in 1990. For Season 2, Gaiman brought back protagonists Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) for a brand new, original story. After the ending of "Good Omens" Season 2 broke the internet's collective heart, fans online have been eager for more, and Gaiman promised in a Bluesky post that he'll write its continuation one way or another.

"Either we get Season 3 or we don't. If we don't I'll write a book," he posted. Gaiman, then, seems to be prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure that the story he picked back up in 2023 with "Good Omens" Season 2 concludes in a way that satisfies its fanbase, regardless of its producers' eventual decision about the series continuing.