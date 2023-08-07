Neil Gaiman Promises Good Omens' Story Will Be Finished (Even If It Isn't Renewed)
Co-author of the original book and TV series creator Neil Gaiman assured fans that he will finish "Good Omens" whether or not Amazon Prime Video picks it up for a third season.
When "Good Omens" Season 1 premiered at the start of 2020, the show served as a televised adaptation of the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett that was first published in 1990. For Season 2, Gaiman brought back protagonists Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) for a brand new, original story. After the ending of "Good Omens" Season 2 broke the internet's collective heart, fans online have been eager for more, and Gaiman promised in a Bluesky post that he'll write its continuation one way or another.
"Either we get Season 3 or we don't. If we don't I'll write a book," he posted. Gaiman, then, seems to be prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure that the story he picked back up in 2023 with "Good Omens" Season 2 concludes in a way that satisfies its fanbase, regardless of its producers' eventual decision about the series continuing.
Neil Gaiman already has plans for more Good Omens
Both leading up to and since its release, Neil Gaiman has taken to regularly answering questions about "Good Omens" Season 2 on his personal Tumblr account. Given the widespread interest in more "Good Omens," he has ultimately addressed the prospect of a third season in multiple Tumblr posts.
In an August 4 post, for example, Gaiman confirmed that Season 3 will decisively conclude "Good Omens" should it be greenlit. Of course, this answer suggests that if he ends up having to write a book in Season 3's stead, that will likewise serve as the story's conclusion.
Meanwhile, in a prior post on August 3, Gaiman explained that he had outlined Season 3's story prior to starting Season 2. He decided to make Season 2 such that it would transition directly into the following season — or book, as the case may be — even if its future was uncertain. "As we were heading into Season 2, we planned everything so that we could go smoothly into making Season 3," he wrote. "Amazon wouldn't commission two seasons, we would have to bring out the audience for Season 2, but everything was planned and set."
For the time being, then, it seems that whether or not Gaiman's intended story becomes a new "Good Omens" season is contingent on Amazon viewership numbers.