Deadpool 3 Doesn't Need To Kill The Marvel Universe - Just One X-Men Leader

Deadpool's next live-action film may adapt one of his most beloved storylines in "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe." Leaked set photos of "Deadpool" 3 showcase the destruction of the 20th Century Fox logo, leading to speculation Wade Wilson's MCU debut will see him kill the universe he previously was a part of. This would be similar to the storyline in 2012's miniseries (by Cullen Bunn, Dalibor Talajic, Lee Loughridge, and Lee Sabino) that featured the Merc with a Mouth being brainwashed into killing heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe in some of the most violent ways imaginable.

The theory that this is what's happening was strengthened by a report of the potential return of several former X-Men from the Fox Universe, including Halle Berry's Storm and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, joining already confirmed Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Additionally, other Fox characters, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra Natchios, are reportedly set to appear in the film.

While "Deadpool" 3 appears to be doing its own version of "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe," there is another possibility where Wade Wilson could reset and introduce the X-Men for the MCU by adapting a different deadly storyline instead. If Marvel went another route and brought some of the events of the "Age of Apocalypse" to the big screen, the storyline could not only explain Professor X's absence in the MCU, it could also involve one of the most powerful characters to exist in the Marvel Universe — one who has already been introduced in their own television show.