Deadpool 3 Doesn't Need To Kill The Marvel Universe - Just One X-Men Leader
Deadpool's next live-action film may adapt one of his most beloved storylines in "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe." Leaked set photos of "Deadpool" 3 showcase the destruction of the 20th Century Fox logo, leading to speculation Wade Wilson's MCU debut will see him kill the universe he previously was a part of. This would be similar to the storyline in 2012's miniseries (by Cullen Bunn, Dalibor Talajic, Lee Loughridge, and Lee Sabino) that featured the Merc with a Mouth being brainwashed into killing heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe in some of the most violent ways imaginable.
The theory that this is what's happening was strengthened by a report of the potential return of several former X-Men from the Fox Universe, including Halle Berry's Storm and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, joining already confirmed Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Additionally, other Fox characters, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra Natchios, are reportedly set to appear in the film.
While "Deadpool" 3 appears to be doing its own version of "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe," there is another possibility where Wade Wilson could reset and introduce the X-Men for the MCU by adapting a different deadly storyline instead. If Marvel went another route and brought some of the events of the "Age of Apocalypse" to the big screen, the storyline could not only explain Professor X's absence in the MCU, it could also involve one of the most powerful characters to exist in the Marvel Universe — one who has already been introduced in their own television show.
How Professor X's death impacted the Marvel Universe
"Age of Apocalypse" is a 1995 crossover from Marvel Comics crafted by a massive creative team including Scott Lobdell, Mark Waid, Chris Bachalo, Adam Kubert, Roger Cruz, Jeph Loeb, Fabian Nicieza, Ron Garney, and more. The storyline starred Legion, the Omega Level mutant son of Charles Xavier, who previously traveled back in time in the "Legion Quest" storyline in order to kill Magneto and repair his fractured relationship with his father. In the story, Legion ends up 20 years in the past, meeting with Magneto before his villainous turn. As he's about to murder him for spoiling his father's dream, Professor X jumps in the way of his son's killing blow. As a result, Charles saves his longtime friend and sacrifices his own life to protect his future rival.
The death of Professor X had severe ramifications for the X-Men's place in the Marvel multiverse, creating an all-new timeline where the villain Apocalypse was able to take control of the world. The X-Men undergo drastic changes in a world ravaged by Apocalypse's rule, with the mutant Bishop being the only person in the entire reality who is aware that the world isn't as it should be. As a result, Apocalypse ended up killing millions of humans while recognizable mutant heroes and villains received significant changes to their appearances and personalities in a timeline filled with death and destruction.
The dark timeline of "Age of Apocalypse" makes a lot of sense as a potential storyline to reboot the X-Men for the MCU. Instead of killing the Marvel Universe as he did in "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe," killing Professor X alone could potentially accomplish the same goal of creating a new timeline, one designed to introduce the X-Men to the MCU.
The dark timeline could explain the MCU's X-Men reboot
While it might seem bizarre to longtime Marvel Comics fans to have Deadpool star in an "Age of Apocalypse"-like storyline, it would explain why Professor X doesn't seem to exist in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Viewers saw Patrick Stewart return to the role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but haven't seen the leader of the X-Men in the MCU. If Deadpool were to kill him in "Deadpool 3," it would explain his absence in a world reset and changed by his deadly actions. Considering it's hard to imagine anyone other than Stewart or James McAvoy (who played a younger Charles Xavier) in the second generation of live-action "X-Men" films, not using the character in the reboot due to his death here would be a great way to honor their work.
Though having the X-Men without Professor X would be a bold move, it could honor his legacy by bringing Legion, Xavier's Omega Level mutant son, whose incredible powers could cause serious problems for mutant and non-mutant heroes alike, to the MCU. The character has already been introduced in the "Legion" television series, where he was portrayed by Dan Stevens. Considering the show was part of Fox's Marvel Universe, as FX was owned by the company before being acquired by Disney, his appearance here would feel somewhat organic, and seeing Legion interact with the X-Men and other Fox heroes while being fully unleashed would be an unexpected blast. Deadpool killing Professor X from the Fox timeline would be a surprising yet totally workable way to reset Deadpool and the previous X-Men's timeline into something new, whether or not the movie brings Stevens back to the role.
Deadpool 3 should be fun no matter what road it follows
Yes, it's hard to deny that adapting "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe" would be a pretty great way to see Wade Wilson clash with the past and forge a new future in the MCU. Taking on and taking out Fox's Marvel Universe would be a fitting end for the world that brought audiences the "X-Men" movies, the first Daredevil adaptation, the first two "Deadpool" films, and more. But having "Deadpool 3" bring "Age of Apocalypse" to the big screen would be a lot of fun, too, as seeing Deadpool hunt down Charles Xavier and being confronted by the X-Men would make for an entertaining journey for the Merc with a Mouth before he officially arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
If Marvel wants to surprise audiences, having Deadpool hunt down Professor X and the mutants who stood in his way would make for a wildly entertaining last stand for his reality. The storyline could be merged with "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe" and hypothetically feature an "Age of Apocalypse"-like reset while taking out non-mutant Fox heroes like the Fantastic Four, setting the stage for their MCU reintroduction. Ultimately, what's so exciting about what's coming in "Deadpool 3" is that the movie can really take the anti-hero's story in any direction. Regardless of whether he's killing the Marvel Universe or just trying to take down Professor X, "Deadpool 3" is set to be one of the most entertaining chapters of Deadpool's live-action adventures yet.