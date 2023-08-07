What Happened To Angelina Jolie After Eternals (& Why Was Her 'Death' Trending)?

While "The Eternals" failed to meet expectations, the film did add some talented names to the MCU's roster, including Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie. After the movie's poor reception, some fans may wonder how she is doing, especially since they may have noticed that Jolie's untimely demise was a trending topic at one point.

Despite the fall of "The Eternals," Jolie hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, making it known she has several projects in the works. A report from Vogue in May 2023 revealed the actress has been hard at work being a humanitarian heroine in real life, launching a purpose-driven fashion brand known as Atelier Jolie to assist refugees and other underappreciated groups. Fans will also be overjoyed to learn that she presumably will return to voice the role of Tigress in "Kung Fu Panda 4" (scheduled for a release sometime in 2024), and she is set to reprise the titular role in "Maleficent 3." Outside the realm of franchises, Jolie will be flexing her skills in possible awards contenders with "Every Note Played" alongside Christoph Waltz and the biopic for opera legend Maria Calla, directed by Pablo Larrain.

Although Jolie is clearly living her life to the fullest amid a massive Marvel miss, everyone couldn't stop talking about her death when her passing became a trending topic in 2023. But there was no health scare, close call, and most importantly, she didn't die. The cause of the confusion and hype surrounding the tragic news was linked to a less-than-reliable source.