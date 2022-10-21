Spencer Director Pablo Larraín's Next Biopic Will Star Angelina Jolie As Opera Legend Maria Callas

Biographical dramas have been a mainstay in Hollywood essentially since pictures began to move. At this point, there have even been biopics made about many of the key figures responsible for that innovation. With over a centuries worth of biopics and historical dramas in the can, the format has (certain exceptions aside) become a bit formulaic. But Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín has basically made it his personal mission to wholly reinvent the genre.

Larraín has largely succeeded in that endeavor. And he's done so by releasing a string of moody, wildly unconventional historical dramas that are as steeped in legit historical detail as they are seemingly detached from history itself. The filmmaker has been utilizing that approach since 2012's Oscar-nominated "No" (a fictionalized account of the actual events that ended the Pinochet regime in Chile circa 1988) and has applied it to several films since, including 2016's "Neruda" (about Chilean poet and political activist Pablo Neruda), 2016's "Jackie" (centered on Jackie Kennedy pre- and post-John F. Kennedy assassination), and 2021's "Spencer," which explores a fateful few days in the life of Princess Diana.

Larraín has rightfully earned praise for each of those projects, with Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart scoring Oscar nominations for their bravura turns in the latter two films respectively. And it seems Larraín is ready to delve into history once again, having signed on to helm a biopic about Maria Callas. And yes, he's enlisted none other than Angelina Jolie to play the lead.