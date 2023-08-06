The Witcher Season 3 Loses The Netflix #1 Spot To An Unexpected Show

It's the end of an era for "The Witcher." Indeed, less than four full years after it premiered on Netflix, the live-action fantasy series has officially said goodbye to its original leading man. As fans have known for several months now, "The Witcher" Season 3 marks Henry Cavill's last outing as Geralt of Rivia. That means the show's Season 3 finale, which premiered on July 27, is the last time viewers will likely ever see Cavill's version of his rugged "Witcher" hero on-screen. For better or worse, it looks like the series' popularity may be going with Cavill, too.

As Forbes recently observed, it took just one week after the release of "The Witcher" Season 3 Volume 2 for the popular series to be knocked out of the #1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 list. In case that wasn't bad enough, the show was dethroned by none other than "Sweet Magnolias," which released its latest season a week before "The Witcher" dropped its final Season 3 episodes. "Sweet Magnolias" is, notably, not just another pre-existing Netflix original. It's also a much smaller and, therefore, cheaper show than "The Witcher," which just makes its ability to so easily dethrone the high-budget fantasy drama all the more surprising.

The fact that "The Witcher" Season 3 boasts the series' lowest fan ratings to date only makes its second-place finish behind "Sweet Magnolias" even more concerning. Currently, the show's future looks a lot less exciting than it once did. There are, frankly, a lot of things working against it right now.