The Witcher Season 3 Ends With The Series' Lowest Fan Ratings So Far

It's no secret that Netflix's "The Witcher" has experienced plenty of ups and downs through its first three seasons. Season 1 received generally positive reviews but was criticized for its convoluted narrative structure and messy timeline, while Season 2 was ridiculed by fans for its clear departure from the "Witcher" book series.

Although the series has received consistent praise for the performance of Henry Cavill (who plays the eponymous witcher, Geralt of Rivia, and has received near universal acclaim), there's no question that the reception to "The Witcher" has been a very mixed bag overall. Unfortunately, that trend has continued into Season 3, with the last two episodes of that season currently holding the record for having the lowest fan ratings ever for "The Witcher."

Season 3, Episode 7, titled "Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan," earned an abysmal 4.2/10 on IMDB, while Season 3, Episode 8, "The Cost of Chaos," earned a slightly higher rating of 5.2/10. "The Witcher" Season 3 actually has five episodes currently rated lower than a 6/10 on IMDB, while the prior two seasons don't have a single episode below a 7/10.