The Witcher Season 3 Ends With The Series' Lowest Fan Ratings So Far
It's no secret that Netflix's "The Witcher" has experienced plenty of ups and downs through its first three seasons. Season 1 received generally positive reviews but was criticized for its convoluted narrative structure and messy timeline, while Season 2 was ridiculed by fans for its clear departure from the "Witcher" book series.
Although the series has received consistent praise for the performance of Henry Cavill (who plays the eponymous witcher, Geralt of Rivia, and has received near universal acclaim), there's no question that the reception to "The Witcher" has been a very mixed bag overall. Unfortunately, that trend has continued into Season 3, with the last two episodes of that season currently holding the record for having the lowest fan ratings ever for "The Witcher."
Season 3, Episode 7, titled "Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan," earned an abysmal 4.2/10 on IMDB, while Season 3, Episode 8, "The Cost of Chaos," earned a slightly higher rating of 5.2/10. "The Witcher" Season 3 actually has five episodes currently rated lower than a 6/10 on IMDB, while the prior two seasons don't have a single episode below a 7/10.
Fans and critics alike think Season 3 is a poor sendoff for Henry Cavill
While some of the criticism directed at these two episodes is certainly warranted, it's important to clarify that Season 3 of "The Witcher" has been review-bombed by fans since before its premiere. Audiences were outraged when it was announced that series lead Henry Cavill would be exiting after filming "The Witcher" Season 3, and many fans made it clear that they would be hitting the eject button on the series once he left.
The impact of this review bombing can be seen more clearly in the Rotten Tomatoes score for "The Witcher" Season 3, which reports a modest 76% Critical Rating in comparison to a dreadful 22% Audience Score. While audience outrage certainly plays a part in the record low fan ratings for Season 3, it's worth mentioning that these final two episodes have also received plenty of fair criticism.
Critics online have lambasted these final two episodes for sidelining Geralt of Rivia and focusing instead on the story of Ciri (Freya Allen), wasting all of the buildup that was felt through Seasons 1 and 2. Instead of a triumphant sendoff for Henry Cavill, the entire season finale centers around Geralt's slow recovery in the Brokolin Forest, having been soundly defeated by Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) in Season 3, Episode 6.
Despite the reaction to Season 3, "The Witcher" will return for a fourth season, with Liam Hemsworth replacing Cavill in the title role.