The Witcher: Season 3 Being Henry Cavill's Last Completely Overwhelmed Anya Chalotra

The news that Henry Cavill would be leaving "The Witcher" following Season 3 hit everyone hard. The actor was such a superfan of the franchise that he was originally committed to seven seasons but ultimately decided to step away after three, announcing his departure once filming had wrapped for Season 3.

The news of Cavill's exit hit his "Witcher" family pretty hard, as it came after they completed filming, meaning there were no celebrations, tears, or hugs after his last scene because no one knew they were his final moments as Geralt. "That news was hard to take because he's family," Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, told Telegraph regarding Cavill's decision to leave. "We've been together for five years. So for anyone to leave after working with someone for that long, we're going to feel that loss."

As for why he decided to exit "The Witcher," Chalotra, naturally, didn't comment on the rumors. The prevailing theory is that Cavill wanted to remain as faithful to the books as possible, while showrunner Lauren Hissrich had a different idea. "When we are all on set, we're dedicated to playing these characters and bringing them to life in the best way," Chalotra said, adding, "And that is exactly what I felt every day from Henry." While fans will probably never know the exact reason for Cavill's departure, it's safe to say the news hit his "Witcher" family just as hard as his devoted fans.