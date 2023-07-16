The Witcher: Season 3 Being Henry Cavill's Last Completely Overwhelmed Anya Chalotra
The news that Henry Cavill would be leaving "The Witcher" following Season 3 hit everyone hard. The actor was such a superfan of the franchise that he was originally committed to seven seasons but ultimately decided to step away after three, announcing his departure once filming had wrapped for Season 3.
The news of Cavill's exit hit his "Witcher" family pretty hard, as it came after they completed filming, meaning there were no celebrations, tears, or hugs after his last scene because no one knew they were his final moments as Geralt. "That news was hard to take because he's family," Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, told Telegraph regarding Cavill's decision to leave. "We've been together for five years. So for anyone to leave after working with someone for that long, we're going to feel that loss."
As for why he decided to exit "The Witcher," Chalotra, naturally, didn't comment on the rumors. The prevailing theory is that Cavill wanted to remain as faithful to the books as possible, while showrunner Lauren Hissrich had a different idea. "When we are all on set, we're dedicated to playing these characters and bringing them to life in the best way," Chalotra said, adding, "And that is exactly what I felt every day from Henry." While fans will probably never know the exact reason for Cavill's departure, it's safe to say the news hit his "Witcher" family just as hard as his devoted fans.
Anya Chalotra is looking toward the future
Although Anya Chalotra is turning her sights toward the future, with Liam Hemsworth entering "The Witcher" as the new Geralt of Rivia, she'll always fondly look back on her time acting opposite Henry Cavill in the Netflix series.
From day one, Cavill's dedication to the characters and the world of "The Witcher" was unmatched, Chalotra said in an interview with Variety. "All I've ever known is his dedication to Geralt and to this narrative," she said. While working alongside a die-hard fan like Cavill could be challenging, the actress said that she never found his dedication to be intense, calling it a breath of fresh air. "He knows more than anyone about the world of 'The Witcher,' and all the rules and regulations and the terms and 'Witcher' knowledge — he's up there. So to work with that, it's a blessing because there are days when you might disbelieve the world a little bit more than the next. And he's there to go, 'Hang on, we've got this.'"
Chalotra admits continuing without Cavill will be hard, with emotions sure to come when production on Season 4 begins. The entire "Witcher" cast had been through so much together, including three seasons and COVID-19 in five years, so there will be an adjustment period. However, she's excited to start working with newcomer Liam Hemsworth and to see what he brings to the role of Geralt of Rivia.