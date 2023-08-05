Meg 2: What Were Megalodons Like In Real Life?

We have always been fascinated with the predators that have inhabited our planet from the earliest pre-historic times until now. From flocking to the theaters to watch "Jurassic Park" to tuning in to "Shark Week," our love of an apex predator is unquenchable. These days, one of our biggest fascinations is with the long-extinct Megalodon thanks in no small part to "The Meg" and its recently released sequel, "Meg 2: The Trench." When it comes to cinematic sharks, fact and fiction often get intertwined, and in the case of the now-infamous Megalodon, these deep-sea alphas are nothing like they've been depicted.

Thanks to the massive success of "Jaws" a half-century ago, sharks have become some of the most feared (and perhaps the most misunderstood) animals on the planet. They are often seen as vicious predators of the open sea that will eat any human in the vicinity if given the chance. Movies like "Deep Blue Sea," "Open Water," "The Shallows," and even "Sharknado" have done nothing but reinforce our fear of the animals, and Megalodons are now getting the same big-screen reputation.

But fish fossil curator Emma Bernard has set the record straight in a piece for Great Britain's Natural History Museum, separating the fiction of "The Meg" and the historical fact of what these animals were really like (to the best of our knowledge).