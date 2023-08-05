Barbie Is About To Cross $1 Billion At The Box Office (And Make History In The Process)

While some were skeptical of the film's long-term prospects, "Barbie" is still blowing everyone away at the box office, and the phenomenon is continuing in its third weekend of release. The Hollywood Reporter has the numbers showing that "Barbie" is on the verge of another fantastic weekend, set to rake in another $54 million domestically, which will help push it over the $1 billion mark globally either today or Sunday.

It's a big deal when any movie joins the Billion Dollar Club, but in the case of "Barbie," it's a particularly notable milestone. The film will be the first movie in history directed solely by a woman to do so.

The word "solely" is doing a little bit of work there, as some billion-dollar worldwide grossers — "Frozen" and "Frozen 2," co-directed by Jennifer Lee, and "Captain Marvel," co-directed by Anna Boden, to be specific — have had at least one woman director behind the camera. But Greta Gerwig will be the first woman to make it into that realm with a single directorial credit.