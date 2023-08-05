Winning Time Season 2: How To Watch The Newest Episodes
Fans of Season 1 of "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" on HBO might understandably be a little bit confused as to how to watch the upcoming Season 2, set to begin on August 6. There have been some pretty big shake-ups in HBOville in the last year or so, and the brand's once triumphant streaming platform HBO Max has become simply Max.
Fortunately, though name changes may be confusing, "Winning Time" Season 2 will be available to stream on Max just as Season 1 was, not to mention every other HBO Original Series since the inception of HBO Max. That means that starting tomorrow night at 9 PM ET, you'll be able to watch new episodes of "Winning Time" and see the based-on-real-life sports saga of the battles between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics between 1980 and 1984, personified by the continuing rivalry between Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small).
A trailer for Season 2 has been released in advance of the August 6 premiere
Season 2 of "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" will follow the continuing Lakers saga and explore how in the ultra-competitive world of professional basketball, winning a championship is just the beginning of your struggles to continue to dominate on the court.
Series co-creator Max Borenstein spoke to Esquire about how Season 2 will differ from Season 1 of the show. "Season One is the story of a team coming together and winning its first championship. And we've always been interested in the question of what comes next in the traditional sports story. You come together, you win, and that's the end. You walk off into the sunset like a romantic comedy," Borenstein said. "But this is a series about a dynasty. And what comes after winning that first is not just winning another. It's exponentially harder."
You can check out the trailer for "Winning Time" Season 2 above, and if you're an HBO subscriber catch the first episode as it airs on August 6, or when it drops on Max the same night.