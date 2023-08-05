Winning Time Season 2: How To Watch The Newest Episodes

Season 2 of "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" will follow the continuing Lakers saga and explore how in the ultra-competitive world of professional basketball, winning a championship is just the beginning of your struggles to continue to dominate on the court.

Series co-creator Max Borenstein spoke to Esquire about how Season 2 will differ from Season 1 of the show. "Season One is the story of a team coming together and winning its first championship. And we've always been interested in the question of what comes next in the traditional sports story. You come together, you win, and that's the end. You walk off into the sunset like a romantic comedy," Borenstein said. "But this is a series about a dynasty. And what comes after winning that first is not just winning another. It's exponentially harder."

