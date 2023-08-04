Asteroid City: When And Where You Can Stream Wes Anderson's Latest

Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" is beaming onto your favorite streaming service.

The American auteur, best known for his 2014 flick "The Grand Budapest Hotel," returned to cinemas earlier this year with "Asteroid City." The film, which debuted at Cannes, boasts one of the director's most extensive and star-studded casts. Usual suspects like Edward Norton and Jason Schwartzman are joined by the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, and many more. If audiences are seeking an ensemble piece with their favorite stars, chances are that "Asteroid City" will scratch that itch.

"Asteroid City" follows a seemingly quaint American town in the 1950s where nefarious and sci-fi-centric anomalies begin to happen. As compelling as ever, "Asteroid City" is an anomaly in the director's filmography. It received a B CinemaScore, on par with the director's other works. Critics were mostly mixed-to-positive on the film, with Looper awarding the film a 6/10. While critic Audrey Fox was in love with the diverse, A-list heavy cast, they found considerable issues with the film's narrative, saying that "while many of Anderson's films succeed because their presentational style masks deeper emotional levels, there's not much going on beneath the surface of 'Asteroid City.'" Despite the mixed-to-positive reception, the film grossed over $45 million at the box office, and will likely land a few nominations come awards season. In a summer crowded with reboots, sequels, and superhero flicks, "Asteroid City" was the perfect escape from the same old boring Hollywood formula.

Audiences can watch "Asteroid City" for the first time or rewatch it from the comfort of their own home soon. "Asteroid City" is available to stream on Peacock starting August 11. Those who don't have a Peacock subscription will also be able to watch "Asteroid City" through a number of other streaming methods.