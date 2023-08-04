Asteroid City: When And Where You Can Stream Wes Anderson's Latest
Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" is beaming onto your favorite streaming service.
The American auteur, best known for his 2014 flick "The Grand Budapest Hotel," returned to cinemas earlier this year with "Asteroid City." The film, which debuted at Cannes, boasts one of the director's most extensive and star-studded casts. Usual suspects like Edward Norton and Jason Schwartzman are joined by the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, and many more. If audiences are seeking an ensemble piece with their favorite stars, chances are that "Asteroid City" will scratch that itch.
"Asteroid City" follows a seemingly quaint American town in the 1950s where nefarious and sci-fi-centric anomalies begin to happen. As compelling as ever, "Asteroid City" is an anomaly in the director's filmography. It received a B CinemaScore, on par with the director's other works. Critics were mostly mixed-to-positive on the film, with Looper awarding the film a 6/10. While critic Audrey Fox was in love with the diverse, A-list heavy cast, they found considerable issues with the film's narrative, saying that "while many of Anderson's films succeed because their presentational style masks deeper emotional levels, there's not much going on beneath the surface of 'Asteroid City.'" Despite the mixed-to-positive reception, the film grossed over $45 million at the box office, and will likely land a few nominations come awards season. In a summer crowded with reboots, sequels, and superhero flicks, "Asteroid City" was the perfect escape from the same old boring Hollywood formula.
Audiences can watch "Asteroid City" for the first time or rewatch it from the comfort of their own home soon. "Asteroid City" is available to stream on Peacock starting August 11. Those who don't have a Peacock subscription will also be able to watch "Asteroid City" through a number of other streaming methods.
Wes Anderson fans can also digitally rent Asteroid City
Seeing as "Asteroid City" begins streaming on Peacock on August 11, there's a chance some viewers may want to watch the film earlier than that. Lucky for them, Wes Anderson's latest has been available to rent or purchase digitally for quite some time. "Asteroid City" is available for rent on platforms like Apple TV, YouTube, Prime Video, and VUDU in 4K for $19.99 USD. Love "Asteroid City" and want to revisit it? The film is available for purchase for $24.99 USD — a far better value.
Those on the fence should consider watching "Asteroid City," as several fans of the director think it's a major highlight in his filmography. "What an incredible film, with a remarkably raw emotional undertone," wrote Reddit user u/thepokemonGOAT on the r/WesAnderson subreddit. "This is one of those movies I will appreciate for the rest of my life until I am old and deaf and blind," they continued. That's quite high praise! Others, however, are having trouble getting through the film, which is in line with the B CinemaScore and 62% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. "I've tried twice now and both times I've had to turn it off around the 45 minute mark," shared one Reddit user. "All I hear is the same monotone, fast paced, narrator style delivery from every actor," they wrote, expressing their frustration with the director's latest.
The director understands the complaints and wants fan to know that they should consider revisiting "Asteroid City." "But you might have to see it once just to get the whole idea of it," Anderson told Entertainment Weekly. "Then, the second time, you might be able to just experience it more than the first time — if there is a second time."
"Asteroid City" hits Peacock on August 11.