TMNT: Mutant Mayhem - Why Shredder Was Axed From The Final Cut

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

Shredder is more than just the villain everyone thinks of when "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comes up. He's one of the greatest comic book antagonists of all time. It's no wonder he appears in practically every "TMNT" adaptation at some point because he's a formidable foe with a killer design. As such, it may have surprised some viewers that Shredder wasn't the main baddie for "Mutant Mayhem."

He does appear during the mid-credits sequence, teasing him up for an eventual sequel. But initially, Shredder was going to have a far more prominent role in the movie. Director Jeff Rowe spoke with Uproxx about making "Mutant Mayhem," and he revealed how they couldn't get Shredder to work for this kind of story, "He was in the movie for a long time, for a year and a half. And then it just did not work. And we were just banging our head against the wall and we had two big story problems. One, the Turtles were in high school on page 30, so they got exactly what they wanted way too early."

Instead, Superfly (Ice Cube) and his mutant siblings get in the turtles' way. It makes sense, seeing how they're all mutants, but while the turtles want to become heroes so that humanity will like them, Superfly hates humans and wants to take them out. It's a perfectly serviceable story that would likely only get muddled if Shredder was crammed in there.