Does TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Have A Post-Credits Scene?
Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"
There is an extended mid-credits sequence at the end of "Mutant Mayhem."
The newest "TMNT" movie sets up various plotlines for future installments to follow. Fans should expect payoffs in the near future, as a Paramount+ series and a sequel were already confirmed before "Mutant Mayhem" even reached theaters. The titular turtles are now accepted by humanity and even attend high school. Meanwhile, the other mutants who used to work for Superfly (Ice Cube) now live in the sewers with Splinter (Jackie Chan) as allies, so it's safe to say they'll factor into future stories, too. But audiences will want to stay in their seats when the credits roll.
Midway through the credits, additional scenes come on-screen. Viewers get a glimpse of how the turtles adapt to high school life, and everyone seems to be doing well, like Mikey (Shamon Brown Jr.) showing off his wit in the improv club. Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu) works up the courage to ask April (Ayo Edebiri) to the prom, but she insists it's merely as friends. Everything seems to be going swimmingly for the turtles as they get what they've always wanted — to be accepted. However, things aren't going to be peaceful for long, as the rest of the sequence indicates.
Shredder is here
While the turtles have fun at prom, we see Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph) spying on them. She had a vested interest in mutants throughout the film, and she's not done with them yet. She talks about how they're not doing much to stay hidden, but capturing them will still be difficult. They'll need some stronger muscle to take care of the job, and Cynthia ends her dialogue by referencing the Shredder. And he's already in the city, as the scene cuts to the back of Shredder looking toward New York. His outline is unmistakable as spikes sprout forth from his armor, and while he doesn't say anything, he'll be more than a match for the turtles.
But Shredder may not be the only antagonist the turtles have to contend with in the future. While Cynthia talks in her office, she has a jar next to her with a fly buzzing around. This is most likely Superfly, who was de-mutated when the turtles managed to get the formula into his bloodstream. Just like how the whale and the zoo animals revert to their normal forms after the final fight, Superfly returns to being a fly, but it looks like TCRI managed to track him down. Superfly now has an even greater reason to get revenge on the turtles, and it's a safe bet Cynthia would be more than happy to mutate him yet again to do her bidding.
The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" mid-credits scene manages to squeeze jokes and a sequel tease in a short span of time. With a sequel already confirmed, Paramount seems invested in this new iteration of the franchise, so fans have a lot to look forward to. For now, "Mutant Mayhem" is playing in theaters.