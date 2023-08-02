Does TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Have A Post-Credits Scene?

While the turtles have fun at prom, we see Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph) spying on them. She had a vested interest in mutants throughout the film, and she's not done with them yet. She talks about how they're not doing much to stay hidden, but capturing them will still be difficult. They'll need some stronger muscle to take care of the job, and Cynthia ends her dialogue by referencing the Shredder. And he's already in the city, as the scene cuts to the back of Shredder looking toward New York. His outline is unmistakable as spikes sprout forth from his armor, and while he doesn't say anything, he'll be more than a match for the turtles.

But Shredder may not be the only antagonist the turtles have to contend with in the future. While Cynthia talks in her office, she has a jar next to her with a fly buzzing around. This is most likely Superfly, who was de-mutated when the turtles managed to get the formula into his bloodstream. Just like how the whale and the zoo animals revert to their normal forms after the final fight, Superfly returns to being a fly, but it looks like TCRI managed to track him down. Superfly now has an even greater reason to get revenge on the turtles, and it's a safe bet Cynthia would be more than happy to mutate him yet again to do her bidding.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" mid-credits scene manages to squeeze jokes and a sequel tease in a short span of time. With a sequel already confirmed, Paramount seems invested in this new iteration of the franchise, so fans have a lot to look forward to. For now, "Mutant Mayhem" is playing in theaters.