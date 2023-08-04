Why Gabriel From Mission: Impossible 7 Looks So Familiar To DC Universe Fans

It was a rough ride to the multiplex for Tom Cruise's latest addition to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. But according to the film's Rotten Tomatoes scores, most critics and moviegoers agree "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" was well worth the wait. It currently ranks as the second highest-rated "Mission: Impossible" flick on Rotten Tomatoes, with some fans claiming it the best the franchise has delivered.

That is largely the result of the work of franchise headliner Cruise and the various supporting players who've continued to keep him company in the Impossible Mission realm over the years. But it's undoubtedly also the result of "Dead Reckoning Part One" introducing a chilling new baddie for Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team to face off against. Said villain is known only as Gabriel. He's as bad as bad gets in the world of "Mission: Impossible," and he's made all the more memorable by the menacing performance of Esai Morales.

And yes, that actor looks familiar to fans of the DC Universe, as Morales made some seriously bloody waves during his "Titans" Season 2 run as the deadly and duplicitous Slade Wilson (aka Deathstroke). Sadly, Morales' "Titans" tenure came to a pretty definitive end in Season 2. Even still, his scene-stealing work in the role ensures fans will not forget the character.