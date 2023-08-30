Justified: City Primeval - Why Raylan & Clement's Ending Is Perfect

For six years, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) served as one of the toughest lawmen on television in "Justified." Though he already got a pretty satisfying ending with the original series finale at the end of Season 6, everyone's favorite US Marshall has returned for "Justified: City Primeval."

Like "Justified," the sequel series is based on a short story by Elmore Leonard. However, this time around, Raylan is in a much different place and time: Detroit, Michigan, 15 years after the events of the original series. Though Boyd Crowder is locked safely away in prison, Raylan's also got a daring and ideal new villain to contend with in the form of Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook). And while Raylan is eventually able to put Mansell down for good, the final shot comes at a cost.

Throughout "Justified: City Primeval," Mansell reveals himself again and again to be a cold and dangerous force, but when Raylan finally does kill him, it turns out that the devious crook is not reaching for a weapon at all. Instead, he's reaching for his demo tape in a last-ditch attempt to try and connect with the Marhsall, and ultimately this revelation seems to shake Raylan to his core.