Justified: City Primeval's Villain Is The Ideal Hybrid Of Raylan's Toughest Foes

It's all good to see that hero in a ten-gallon hat make a comeback, but original "Justified" fans will no doubt be missing the friendly thorn stuck in his side for six seasons. We're referring to his old mining buddy and law-breaking rival, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), who was as compelling a character as the lawman he often faced off with. Ranked as the best "Justified" villain the show had to offer, there was undoubtedly a huge space to fill when it was confirmed he wouldn't be coming back for the new series, "Justified: City Primeval."

In one of the coolest comebacks of 2023, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) has a new foe to face off within the form of Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell. Drawing first blood in the initial episode of the series, it's clear that Givens certainly has his work cut out for him, particularly given Holbrook's previous work as some impressive antagonists.

Before crossing the Marshal's path, he dared to go up against the Wolverine in "Logan" and was last seen with eyes filled with teeth as The Corinthian in Netflix's "The Sandman." Needless to say, he can be a real a-hole when he wants to be. However, even in the first episode, Mansell gives a strong impression that he might be cut from the same cloth as Raylan's greatest bad guys. One is a long-time friend, and another is a deadly gunslinger fond of headwear.