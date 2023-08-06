The Flash's Golden Age Speedster Wasn't All CGI (But He Isn't Who You May Think)

By this point, everyone's heard of the nightmare-inducing CGI cameos in "The Flash," reviving some of DC's most iconic characters. We saw Christopher Reeve, Adam West, and Nicolas Cage, among others. But one particular cameo, the Golden Age speedster, was shrouded in mystery. No one could figure out exactly who this Jay Garrick lookalike was. Some thought it was Teddy Sears from The CW's "The Flash," but the actor shot down those rumors. Others thought it could be an entirely CGI rendition of the Golden Age speedster, and that's not very far off from the truth.

During his appearance on the podcast "The Rough Cut," Jason Ballantine, one of the editors for "The Flash," finally put the investigation to bed. He revealed the production used his likeness to bring Jay Garrick to life. While talking about the movie's Chrono Bowl scenes, Ballantine said director Andy Muschietti wanted to emphasize Jay Garrick during the multiverse montage, regardless of how the production made that happen.

"He wanted that as one of the characters and quite large on screen," Ballantine reminisced. "And then DJ, our visual effects supervisor, said, 'Well, if we're going to have a digital character that large on screen, then it would be better to have a real face just to help with the look of the shot.' And so I stuck my hand up, my arm nearly flew off my shoulder, to volunteer to have an opportunity to have my face stuck on the original Flash."