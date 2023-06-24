Wait, The Flash Doesn't Feature A Teddy Sears Cameo After All?

With "The Flash" finally racing into theaters, many expected the conversation to finally shift away from the controversies plaguing DC's latest installment. However, after the movie bombed at the box office amid a string of embarrassing CGI moments, Warner Bros. might have to figure out time travel to ensure none of this ever happened.

The latest "Flash" controversy focuses on one of the movie's nightmare-inducing CGI cameos. As Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) looks upon a crumbling multiverse, we see Jay Garrick — the first Flash — running in a black-and-white world, looking a lot like Teddy Sears. Sears played Garrick on The CW's "The Flash" before revealing himself as the villainous Zoom, so fans just assumed this was a nod to his time as the hero. However, it turns out the actor had nothing to do with bringing the Golden Age speedster to life.

"People kept telling me that I was in the new 'Flash' movie," Sears told TVLine. "I mean, I'm sleep-deprived with a newborn at home, so my memory is a little foggy. But I'm pretty sure I would have remembered shooting a major DC Studios film. Sadly, I'm not in this." While everyone, even Sears himself, admits the movie's Jay Garrick looks like him, sources said the production used a generic model to bring the Golden Age speedster to life.