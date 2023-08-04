Euphoria: Who Plays Ashtray & Why Does He Look Familiar To Netflix Fans?

"Euphoria" is filled with interesting and often unexpected characters, but one of the strangest and most mysterious of the bunch is Ashtray (Javon Walton). Though he appears to be just a child, he rolls with Fezco (Angus Cloud) into drug deals, works independently as part of their criminal operation, and occasionally violently attacks those whom he deems to be a threat.

However, if you also happen to watch Netflix's subversive superhero series "The Umbrella Academy," then you may recognize the actor as well. Walton plays Stan in Season 3 of the series, the son of Diego Hargreeves (David Castaneda) and Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya). Of course, since Diego meets him only after the character becomes a teenager, the stealthy vigilante is scarcely prepared for the task of parenting him.

While the demeanors of the two characters might make it seem like they are pretty dissimilar, one thing that they have in common is that you could easily imagine running into either one of them at a convenience store at 3 a.m. However, that comes with the caveat that Ashtray would probably be scowling at you from behind the counter while Stan would likely be cheerfully approaching the till with an armload of snacks.