Euphoria: Who Plays Ashtray & Why Does He Look Familiar To Netflix Fans?
"Euphoria" is filled with interesting and often unexpected characters, but one of the strangest and most mysterious of the bunch is Ashtray (Javon Walton). Though he appears to be just a child, he rolls with Fezco (Angus Cloud) into drug deals, works independently as part of their criminal operation, and occasionally violently attacks those whom he deems to be a threat.
However, if you also happen to watch Netflix's subversive superhero series "The Umbrella Academy," then you may recognize the actor as well. Walton plays Stan in Season 3 of the series, the son of Diego Hargreeves (David Castaneda) and Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya). Of course, since Diego meets him only after the character becomes a teenager, the stealthy vigilante is scarcely prepared for the task of parenting him.
While the demeanors of the two characters might make it seem like they are pretty dissimilar, one thing that they have in common is that you could easily imagine running into either one of them at a convenience store at 3 a.m. However, that comes with the caveat that Ashtray would probably be scowling at you from behind the counter while Stan would likely be cheerfully approaching the till with an armload of snacks.
Walton could be returning for Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy
Sadly, the most likely reason that you might be aware of Javon Walton at the moment is because of the brief yet moving tribute that he wrote to his "Euphoria" co-star and on-screen brother, Angus Cloud. Angus Cloud was found dead on July 31, 2023, and his loss is being mourned by fans the world over, as well as those like Walton, who were close to him. "Rest easy brother❤️🕊️," Walton wrote on his Instagram with a picture of himself and Cloud hugging each other. Like many of Cloud's "Euphoria" co-stars, including Maude Apatow, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney, Walton appeared to have a close bond with the deceased actor.
As for Walton himself, though both of these characters have died, one of them may yet return. As fans will recall, Ashtray is killed by members of the SWAT team at the tail end of "Euphoria" Season 2. Meanwhile, Stan dies after the black hole expands out once again in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3, leaving him among the millions of dead whom the anomaly has claimed.
Still, given the nature of time and space in "The Umbrella Academy" and the fact that the surviving Hargreaves head to another new dimension at the end of Season 3, it's possible that Stan could be alive and well in the upcoming 4th and final season of "The Umbrella Academy."