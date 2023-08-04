TMNT: Mutant Mayhem - Splinter's Romance & Controversy Explained

"They turned Splinter gay" sounds like a joke someone might post on Twitter making fun of right-wing hysteria over woke blockbusters, but the new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" movie actually brought on just such a controversy itself, albeit without any intentional effort to turn the Turtles' humanoid rat sensei, Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan in the movie), gay.

The controversy began with a character named Scumbug, a mutant in the movie who communicates through somewhat Tasmanian Devil-like growls and grunts, and as such has no credited voice actor. The character shares a love-interest dynamic with Splinter, and that combined with a character poster with the heading "Scumbug as Himself" led viewers to make the leap and assume that Splinter and Scumbug were in a same-sex mutant romance.

But in an interview with /Film, "Mutant Mayhem" director Jeff Rowe says Scumbug was never intended to be a male character, and the whole thing was one big mistake by the marketing department that made Rowe and the rest of the crew "furious."