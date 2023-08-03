Splinter's First Queer Romance Debuts In TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

"Mutant Mayhem" follows in "TMNT" lore by having one of the turtles, in this case Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), develop a crush on April (Ayo Edebiri). But that's not the only budding romance in the film. Splinter (Jackie Chan) mentions early in the film how he gets lonely in the sewer and would like a mate. And by the end, he gets exactly what he wanted when he gets into a relationship (or at least a situationship) with Scumbug.

The bug mutant has no credited voice actor, but in marketing materials, it's listed that Scumbug voices "Himself." However, there's also a scene in the movie where Splinter says, "I'm really attracted to her," in reference to Scumbug. This brings up a good point about the status of gender identity when it comes to a mutant who's an amalgamation of various bugs (and there are plenty of insects that exist in nature that can change gender). With what's known so far about Scumbug, this would seem to be the first confirmed queer relationship Splinter has gotten in "TMNT" lore.

The two definitely get hot and heavy in "Mutant Mayhem." They passionately kiss after the turtles defeat the kaiju form of Superfly (Ice Cube). Later, when the turtles go to school, Splinter and Scumbug see them off with their arms wrapped around each other. They're definitely a thing, but this doesn't necessarily mean Splinter is gay. Sexuality is a spectrum, but this does indicate Splinter is not a strictly heterosexual mutant rat. And the fictional lore of "TMNT" as it pertains to cartoons and comic books has been open to numerous types of relationships over the years.