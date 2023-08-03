Meg 2 Bites Off More Than It Can Chew - What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying
"Meg 2: The Trench" isn't making a splash with Rotten Tomatoes critics.
Back in 2018, director Jon Turteltaub surprised audiences with his kinetic and intriguing "The Meg." Based on Steve Alten's novel of the same name, the film follows a megalodon shark who pesters a group of scientists and a very exhausted Jason Statham. While it was far from perfect, "The Meg" was good summer fun, giving viewers a compelling, action-heavy journey through the depths of the ocean. In a landscape littered with superhero flicks and reboots, "The Meg" was a blockbuster breath of fresh air that featured an all-star cast and a competent narrative about big sharks. What else could anyone want?
Audiences around the world were receptive to Turteltaub's nightmarish shark flick, helping "The Meg" gross over $500 million at the global box office. It managed to nab north of $150 million in China. After proving its success as a global financial success, it wasn't surprising to hear that Warner Bros. was interested in a sequel.
Ben Wheatley, the auteur behind "Free Fire" and "Kill List," was brought on board to helm the sequel. Seeing as Wheatley had never helmed a large, big-budget blockbuster before, having the British director steer the "Meg 2: The Trench" ship felt like an inspiring decision. Could Wheatley turn a potentially bloated sequel into a genuine, pulse-pounding work of deep sea horror?
Doesn't look like it. Rotten Tomatoes critics have seen Wheatley's "Meg 2: The Trench" and they're not very enthusiastic about it. IGN critic Matt Donato was not impressed with the film at all. "'Meg 2: The Trench' has all the excitement of fishing solo for two hours without a single bite," Donato wrote, labeling Wheatley film's as both "devoid of personality and originality" in a scathing 4/10 review. Ouch.
Rotten Tomatoes critics say Meg 2: The Trench sinks as a sequel
Rotten Tomatoes critics were surprisingly disappointed with how "Meg 2: The Trench" is occupied with elevating itself instead of fully leaning into its insane premise. "'Meg 2' is burdened with an actual plot," lamented Graeme Tuckett of Stuff. Tuckett continued by pointing out that when the film does find itself interested in sharks, they look awful. "And when they do, they are such clearly CGI creations, it really does look as though Statham and chums are being attacked by characters from an animation that have stumbled into the wrong film," Tuckett continued.
Collider wasn't impressed with the sci-fi aquatic sequel either. Critic Marco Vito Oddo expressed how the sequel failed to dive deep into the world of campiness and horror, instead trying its best to be taken seriously as an action franchise — and failing at it miserably. "[The film] repeats the error of the first movie's shark-punching extravaganza by failing to embrace the campiness of its concept and trying to make something serious out of it," wrote Oddo, awarding Ben Wheatley's sequel a C+ rating. Deadline couldn't get invested in the sequel's action sequences, saying, "At several points along the way you could bang your hand to your forehead in reaction to how random and non-transporting the action is, even when there's a great deal of it."
Well, a movie about giant sharks certainly won't appeal to everyone. Is the film fun at least? CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg was particularly disappointed in the film, saying the sequel "wants to just be seen as dumb fun, but it doesn't earn it." As it stands, "Meg 2: The Trench" boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 20%. That number will likely change as more reviews trickle in.
Not all Rotten Tomatoes critics hate Meg 2
Yes, most Rotten Tomatoes critics are not fans of "Meg 2: The Trench." Some critics, like The Wrap's Tomris Laffly, went ahead and even labeled the film as boring, perhaps the worst assessment any project can receive. Despite the mediocre reviews, "Meg 2: The Trench" still has some fans in its sunken corner. Calum Marsh of The New York Times had a few positive sentiments about the film, saying that the sequel features a "a spark of wit" that fits in effortlessly with its narrative. Marsh even says that director Ben Wheatley's enthusiasm is the reason "why the movie is so frequently amusing, and occasionally delightful."
Katie Walsh of the St. Louis Post Dispatch even acknowledged the film's shortcomings but couldn't help but come around to Wheatley's chaotic vision as it wrapped up. "About halfway through 'Meg 2: The Trench,' this self-serious sequel suddenly becomes funny," Walsh wrote, saying the second half considerably picks up the pace and excitement. "It's an odd viewing experience, to have the second half of a movie not necessarily redeem the bland first half but rather find its sea legs, leaning into the slippery silliness of a summer shark flick," the critic concluded.
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence put it bluntly, reminding viewers that this is ultimately a movie about giant sharks, saying, "['Meg 2: The Trench' is] a far more coherent entry in the genre than others, with effects work that's several notches above the rest." While most Rotten Tomatoes critics are sour on the "Meg" sequel, there are a few that find the film compelling enough. Will these mixed to negative reviews impact the film's box office? Will "The Trench" receive a sequel? Only time will tell.
"Meg 2: The Trench" hits cinemas on August 4.