Meg 2 Bites Off More Than It Can Chew - What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying

"Meg 2: The Trench" isn't making a splash with Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Back in 2018, director Jon Turteltaub surprised audiences with his kinetic and intriguing "The Meg." Based on Steve Alten's novel of the same name, the film follows a megalodon shark who pesters a group of scientists and a very exhausted Jason Statham. While it was far from perfect, "The Meg" was good summer fun, giving viewers a compelling, action-heavy journey through the depths of the ocean. In a landscape littered with superhero flicks and reboots, "The Meg" was a blockbuster breath of fresh air that featured an all-star cast and a competent narrative about big sharks. What else could anyone want?

Audiences around the world were receptive to Turteltaub's nightmarish shark flick, helping "The Meg" gross over $500 million at the global box office. It managed to nab north of $150 million in China. After proving its success as a global financial success, it wasn't surprising to hear that Warner Bros. was interested in a sequel.

Ben Wheatley, the auteur behind "Free Fire" and "Kill List," was brought on board to helm the sequel. Seeing as Wheatley had never helmed a large, big-budget blockbuster before, having the British director steer the "Meg 2: The Trench" ship felt like an inspiring decision. Could Wheatley turn a potentially bloated sequel into a genuine, pulse-pounding work of deep sea horror?

Doesn't look like it. Rotten Tomatoes critics have seen Wheatley's "Meg 2: The Trench" and they're not very enthusiastic about it. IGN critic Matt Donato was not impressed with the film at all. "'Meg 2: The Trench' has all the excitement of fishing solo for two hours without a single bite," Donato wrote, labeling Wheatley film's as both "devoid of personality and originality" in a scathing 4/10 review. Ouch.