The Holiday-Themed Shark Movie You Must Watch After Meg 2

Look, it's a movie called "Santa Jaws" where a shark wears a Santa hat and has green and red teeth. It's not exactly "Citizen Kane," but if you're in the mood for some dumb nonsense, you can do a lot worse. It's solid B-movie fun with wonky digital effects and a script that probably could've used another polish. But if you get a bunch of people over, there's little doubt you can have fun with the decidedly silly premise. The shark gets a candy cane horn like a narwhal it uses to stab its victims, so what more can you really ask for?

For what it's worth, many critics had fun with "Santa Jaws," accepting it for what it is. Chris Coffel of Bloody Disgusting understood the assignment, writing, "It's actually made with real effort in an attempt to make that absurdity work. Santa Jaws may have been birthed like many of the other recent shark flicks, but it's quite a bit better and deserves to be treated as such." Felix Vasquez of Cinema Crazed even came up with an idea for a sequel, "In the end, I got a fairly decent horror comedy with a hilarious sense of humor about itself. Now let's see a sequel 'Santa Jaws vs. the Hallowhale'!"

Just like "Meg 2: The Trench" is probably best enjoyed with your brain dialed down a few notches, "Santa Jaws" knows what it is and offers silly fun for anyone willing to give it a chance. And if Warner Bros. is looking for a concept for "Meg 3," might we suggest the Megalodon eating Santa Claus, gaining his powers, and being able to travel around the world in one night to eat everyone? Any excuse to get Jason Statham to say, "Ho ho ho," before shooting a shark with a harpoon.