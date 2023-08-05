Whatever Happened To Dude Wipes After Shark Tank?

Talking about number twos can be awkward for some, but Dude Wipes has made an entire business out of it. Created by Chicago natives Sean Riley, Ryan Meegan, Brian Wilkin, and Jeff Klimkowski, who also go by "the Dudes," Dude Wipes is a line of toilet accessories designed with men in mind, although anyone can benefit from using them. The flushable, biodegradable material — though the label "biodegradable" is often misleading for sanitary wipes — is fragrance-free and contains soothing aloe and Vitamin E. It is not meant to entirely replace toilet paper but instead is good to use to finish off your wipe. While it is primarily advertised to be used on the toilet, the product also proves useful for faces, armpits, hands, and any other regions you'd like to freshen up.

The Dudes came up with the business while attending college. They shared an apartment together and used baby wipes to clean themselves, but soon found that it was inadequate and aimed to come up with a solution that worked best for and was marketed to men. They launched the company in 2012, and sales grew rapidly, with the team receiving some notable press and even winning awards the following year.

Ultimately, their goal, as they explain on their "Shark Tank" appearance, is to save the world "one dude at a time." The only question is, would a shark be willing to come on board with them in this crusade?