Why Splinter From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar

In "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem," the latest adaptation of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's 1984 superhero satire comic, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are trained by their adoptive father to become martial artists. But that's not anything new; that always happens as part of the core lore. Except, in this version, co-written and co-produced by Seth Rogen, their adoptive father is no expert sensei. He's learning on the fly to ensure his children's safety. And this cranky, bumbling, passionate version of Splinter, the turtle's mutant rat daddy, is brought to life by Jackie Chan.

Chan is a cinematic legend whose storied career stretches back to the early 1960s. During his 60-plus years in the film industry, he's starred in countless projects, which are usually action-based, comedy-based, or some glorious combination of both. Chan's staying power is typically attributed to his professional stunt work — best described as gymnastic-tier slapstick. As his marketability is often inextricably linked to his physical presence, most of Chan's resume is live-action. But most isn't all, and Chan's voice appears in more animated work than just "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem." Here's why Chan might sound familiar to animation fans.

And to avoid any potential disappointment down the line: "Jackie Chan Adventures" doesn't count because Chan doesn't voice his cartoon counterpart. Which is really just a bummer.