Heart Of Stone: Gal Gadot & Alia Bhatt's Characters Have A Conflicting Sense Of Purpose - Exclusive Interview

Gal, I was wondering, your most well-known character is "Wonder Woman," but Rachel Stone is a pretty big badass too. So, between the two of them, who would you say...

Gal Gadot: Oh, don't do that. It's like choosing mom or dad. It's like choosing one child or the other. I have great passion for both characters. I love Wonder Woman, and I love everything she represents. I loved playing Rachel Stone. They're both very strong independent leaders, but at the same time, there's a big difference with the tone of this movie to the "Wonder Woman" one. This one is much [more] grounded, grittier, more realistic, and it's not a superhero movie. It's a full on action film that takes place in our world, and it was a pleasure. It was such a joy process filming it.

Alia, your character is a little bit tricky to understand. How did you understand her circumstances?

Alia Bhatt: Actually, it's exactly that tricky part that I enjoyed the most, which is that you think that one moment she's got it all together, and then the other moment she's displaying some sort of vulnerability. I enjoyed a lot of that.

Again, without giving too much away, she is the antagonist. She is the bad guy, but I don't think I went into the film playing her like that. I was playing my character. I was playing Keya like it is the only purpose and it's the right thing because it is what's right for her, and that's her understanding, and that's her vision, and that's what she's lived with for many years. She's causing a lot of chaos, but that's how this film moves forward. We're happy that the chaos is caused.