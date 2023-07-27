The Witcher S3: What Is Alzur's Thunder & Who's The Mage Who Created It?

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 6 — "Everybody Has a Plan 'til They Get Punched in the Face"

Heartbreak is a dangerous weapon ... especially in the hands of a capable mage. In Season 3 Volume 2 of "The Witcher," the latest installment of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's high fantasy novel series, Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) suffers multiple tragic losses all at once. Her home is destroyed and her friends are slaughtered, and it's all thanks to the supposed love of her life, Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu), who reveals himself to be a spy for Nilfgaard. It doesn't help that Sigismund Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare) choose that same disastrous moment to mount their own assault on Aretuza.

So with two separate armies at her door and her heart in tatters, Tissaia throws caution to the wind — she casts Alzur's Thunder. Netflix spends very little time explaining why this is a big deal. Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) takes a moment to look visibly distressed, but that's about it.

This is usually the part where we mention that Netflix dropped the ball, but honestly, there isn't much lore behind the spell. As far as devastating murder magic goes, it's fairly straightforward. Alzur's Thunder is a high-level combat spell capable of killing its target that was invented by the famous mage Alzur, and it's so prolific in the canon of "The Witcher" that it appears as a Gwent card.