Every Tomb Raider Movie Ranked Worst To Best

Released in 1996, the action-adventure video game "Tomb Raider" became an instant classic among gamers from virtually every walk of life. And it did so in no small part for doing something few action games before had — front a strong female protagonist. That protagonist's name is, of course, Lara Croft, and she'd go on to be the face of one of the biggest franchises in gaming history. Even in the early days, that franchise seemed tailor-made for the big screen, with some likening "Tomb Raider" to blockbuster tentpoles like "Indiana Jones."

Not surprisingly, the studio behind the "Indiana Jones" franchise was the one that secured the rights to bring "Tomb Raider" to the multiplex. In 2001, Paramount Pictures did just that, and it did so with the one and only Angelina Jolie in the title role. In the years since, there have surprisingly been just two more additions to the "Tomb Raider" cinematic universe, including the 2003 sequel "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life," and 2018's Alicia Vikander-fronted franchise reboot.

All three films are fun in their own right, to be certain. But they all come with their own sort of baggage. With new games in the works, and with reports suggesting fresh adaptations soon to make their way to streamers, there's no time like the present to rank the originals.