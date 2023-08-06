Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Has The Perfect Streaming Profile On Max

When creating an account on Max, the streaming platform gives the option to select a favorite character as a user's profile photo. There's quite the array of choices, from Pedro Pascal and "The Last of Us" cast to undersea creatures for "Shark Week." However, in the household of "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage, there was only one possible choice of who should greet him each time he opens Max: the adult version of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

On Instagram, Armitage posted a photo of his account, which shows a slightly smiling Sheldon as the profile picture. He captioned the post, "Look how someone personalized the streaming services in this house..."

That "someone" was likely Armitage himself, since the profile name is "iain." Plus, the "Young Sheldon" actor has made it clear over the years that Parsons is an inspiration and mentor. Therefore, it would've been a little odd, albeit funny, if he chose Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) or one of the other "The Big Bang Theory" cast members as his avatar.