Barbie EcoWarriors: How A Fake 'Green' Doll Campaign Fooled The American Media

Media outlets fell for an elaborate hoax that claimed Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie doll brand, was removing plastic from its production process. The campaign was coordinated by a group calling itself the Barbie Liberation Organization. According to its website, the org is "an underground network of creative activists," and its plan was to capitalize on the success of director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie to draw attention to the ecological and climate impacts of plastic use in consumer goods like Barbie dolls.

Barbie Liberation Organization staged a series of fake ads and press releases claiming that a new, plastic-free "EcoWarrior Barbie" modeled on climate activist Greta Thunberg was entering production using mushroom-derived, biodegradable materials. The announcements also claimed Mattel would be plastic-free by 2030. Outlets including The Washington Times and People published articles about the supposed product launch, even though some of the Barbie Liberation Organization's press materials included details that should have raised editorial eyebrows. Among other things, the materials fabricated the existence of a "Pussy Riot Accessory Pack" for EcoWarrior Barbie that included, among other things, zip cuffs and Molotov cocktails. Meanwhile, the staged video advertisement showed girls using the EcoWarrior Barbie to play-act sabotaging an oil pipeline.

According to The Washington Times, the outlet's staff was fooled by a range of tactics that included spoofed email addresses and fake Mattel websites. Additionally, Barbie Liberation Front created a fake advertisement featuring actor and climate activist Daryl Hannah promoting the EcoWarrior Barbie. Mattel soon responded, confirming the whole affair as a hoax.